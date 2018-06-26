Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market 2018; expected to propel the Growth at a CAGR of 11.6 % by 2027

Universal Vacuum blood collection tube Market 2018 Research Report implements a comprehensive study on Market Research Future. The report aims to provide an overview of global Vacuum blood collection tube Market with Top Merchants and worldwide Segmentation. Forecast till 2027.

Market Scenario:

Vacuum blood collection system are blood collection and storage devices consisting a double-pointed needle, adaptor which utilize the power of vacuum to withdraw blood. The global vacuum blood collection tube market is projected to grow at a high single digit CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for blood collection devices owing to growth in prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, infectious diseases and others are the prime drivers of the market. The World Health Organizations estimates the global prevalence of diabetes to grow to 438 million by 2030 from just 285 million in 2015. Alarming rise in the number of cases in developing regions such as India which is called the diabetes capital of the world. India has almost 50 million diabetics, which is projected to reach 87 million patients by 2030.

Product development such as growing adoption of non-friable plastic material, advanced vacuum sealing mechanisms, secure tagging and identification technologies are driving the market. Development of toughened portable containers designed to withstand high stress is another product development.

Growing blood donations, and government support for screening and infectious diseases control are driving the market. For example, the affordable act has made it compulsory for testing and screening of newborn babies for genetic diseases which will charge the market. The replacement of glass multiuse devices by plastic single use devices will also drive the market.

Dominant Players:

Some of the major players in the vacuum blood collection tube market are Narang Medical Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hebei Xinle Sci&Tech Co., LTD (China), Sunphoria Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), CML Biotech, Bio – X, Labtech Disposables, and others.

Restraints:

Large fragmentation and competition has added to the woos of the market due to pricing pressures. The falling costs has resulted in scramble for market share which has been bagged by low quality manufactures from developing nations such as China with poor environmental practices.

Segments:

To generate an accurate assessment of the market the global vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented by type, end users and regions.

Based on type the report has been segmented by gel & clot activator tube, EDTA Tubes, heparin tube, serum tube and others. Based on end users the market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, pathology laboratories and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for the largest market share of global vacuum blood collection tube. Growing demand owing to growth of newborn testing under the affordable care act, large health care expenditure and large public healthcare expenditure amounting to 16 % of the GDP are the drivers of the U.S. market.

Europe secured the second largest market position by value for vacuum blood collection tube led by Germany, France and the U.K. The Asia Pacific market is led by China, Japan, India and South Korea. The development of large industrial base and economy of China is giving an impetus to the market.

The Middle East and Africa market is expected to deliver a slower growth owing to poor healthcare penetration. The Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia are expected to account for the Middle East and Africa market for vacuum blood collection tubes due to development and expansion of health care facilities.

