Seton Smith and Associates: Your Legal Partner

Seton Smith and Associates (SSA) is an Associate Law Firm to SAFREP, the South African Franchisee Advisors, with over 400 business owners nationwide as clients. The firm acts as a legal service platform to franchise and business owners. SSA is a firm whose area of expertise includes franchise law, debt collection, consumer protection law, property law, contract law and so on.

Litigation: SSA offers support in commercial and civil litigation in the magistrate’s and high courts.

Franchise law: SSA focus on the Consumer Protection Act when dealing in franchise law issues.

Insolvency law: SSA is well-versed in Business Rescue and also provides support in insolvency cases.

Matrimonial law: SSA offer advice in antenuptial contracts and oversees the paperwork and registration. SSA also assist with divorces in the Regional and High Courts.

Conveyancing: SSA can assist in the preparation of property transfer documents and bond calculations.

Debt collection: When debtors continuously refuse to service their debts, creditors will need to issue summons out of court to enforce their rights. SSA has extensive experience in debt collections and can assist in recovering debts as quickly and as painlessly as possible.

Contract law: SSA has the experience to assist in the drafting and interpretation of contracts, from the simplest to the most complex.

Consumer protection law: SSA has vast experience in attending to consumer issues and submitting complaints to the National Consumer Commission.

Property law: Whether it is a lease or sale agreement, SSA has the capacity to address both the everyday and extraordinary legal matters encountered by a real estate company. SSA provides support for both commercial and residential leases.

Trusts and estate planning: Trusts are a legal instrument allows for an individual’s successor/trustee to transfer personal assets after one has passed. Creating a trust requires complex legal documentation which clearly outlines procedures to be followed when dealing with one’s estate.

Administration of estates: Legal expertise is required to ensure that a deceased person’s estate is divided efficiently and with minimal fuss amongst your heirs. SSA have the requisite expertise to assist with the entire process.

Further information about the services offered by SSA can be found at our website: http://setonsmithlaw.co.za/

About the Company:

Contact:

Unit 4, 62 Blaauwberg Rd, Table View

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 556 2322