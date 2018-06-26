PPI Offers the Excellent Opportunity for Owners of Residents to Keep Their Properties safe

Houston Texas, USA (June 26, 2018): Protecting one’s residential property from any kind of encroachment, outside intervention, theft or uncalled for interferences is a nagging worry of any property owner. With the help of Professional Protections and Investigations (PPI), it is now possible to find a solution to this problem which is customized to suit the precise requirement of the client.

PPI provides uniformed armed security guard Houston TX and unarmed security guard Houston TX services where the security personnel is licensed by the state of Texas Department of Public Safety, Private Security Bureau, to cater to the clients with the security services they require.

For residential properties, PPI engages uniformed unarmed security officers to act as a deterrent to crime. The security personnel are chosen based on multiple criteria to ensure high quality security officers.

Apart from residential properties, PPI offers unarmed security personnel for those settings like parking lots, commercial properties, gated communities, industrial complexes, hotels, resorts, shopping malls, dealerships, schools, and so on where the client is looking for a softer approach to preventing crime.

The armed security services Houston TX of PPI aim at providing on-site security services for both sole and more than single sites, patrol for location coverage, and special events.

The professional security services Houston TX of PPI follows the state of the art technology and advanced reporting system to ensure protected and smooth transfer of information to the client. Their clients get daily reports, patrol reports, guard tour system reports, maintenance request directly via the internet in real time. All reports are emailed directly to the client. The company has made flow of information from them to the client a paperless affair.

About Professional Protection & Investigation:

Professional Protection & Investigation is a security and investigations fully licensed company regulated and licensed by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Private Security Bureau. With License # C14145, the company is owned, and managed by two former career police officers with a combined three decades of police experience. Carlos Roig and John Beegle have wide experience and expertise in this field and are serving the private security industry for over two decades.

