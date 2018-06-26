Global Flexible Electronics Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Flexible Electronics Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

The global flexible market is projected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. Growing adoption of flexible devices in different applications such as consumer electronics, rise in demand for compact and energy efficient electronics, increasing demand of biosensors in healthcare are the driving factor of the flexible electronics market. Global flexible electronics market is segmented into types of components and applications. The types of components segment bifurcated into flexible display, flexible battery, flexible sensor, flexible memory. In application segment market is bifurcated into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, energy & power, defense and aerospace and other applications. Tedious and time-consuming manufacturing processes, high cost of circuits over rigid PCB are restraining the market. Introduction of new technologies such as flexible batteries for IOT and wearable device is the opportunity of the global flexible market.

Global flexible electronics market can be bifurcated geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Growing adoption of flexible devices in different applications such as consumer electronics in the U.S. has further boosted the growth of the market in North America. The rapidly developing economies of Asia Pacific are projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. The growth in the APAC market is backed by rise in demand for compact and energy efficient electronics within the countries. Along with it, introduction of new technologies is helping in the growth of the Asia Pacific Flexible electronics market. The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, gap analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The key players of the flexible electronics market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, 3M, MFLEX, E Link Holdings Inc. and others. Product launch, merger & acquisition and partnerships are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players and sustain and capture the major market share in the flexible electronics market.

Research Methodology:

The market study of flexible electronics market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

The Report is intended for Electronics OEM manufacturers, Electronics parts manufacturer, Investing companies, Government Organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

