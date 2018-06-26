DogSpot Offers Dog Boarding Del Mar Under Guidance of Certified Canine Behavior Specialist

Today pet lovers are very conscious about the proper care about their pets. They get worried about how to keep their pet safe and happy both since a sad pet means sad owner. Now, gone are the days when you have to worry about keeping your pet alone at house. Thanks to the dog boarding Del Mar services offered by certified canine behavior and training specialist- Carlene King.

DogSpot is owned and operated by a certified canine behavior and training specialist – Carlene King. They offer many suitable services such as; cage free boarding / kennel free boarding and dog daycare.

DogSpot is the dog daycare Encinitas where you can easily leave your pet and go anywhere, without worrying much about your pet. They offer boarding facility that is safe for your dear dog. No matter if you want to train your dog, or just want your pet to keep your furry child busy with other canines DogSpot is the great choice.

Dog Daycare San Diego is trusted as the leading facilities for dog care that provides Cage Free Boarding. They are one of only a very few facilities in the greater San Diego area that provide access to such a hassle free home-away-from home from pets. At DogSpot your dog is never kenneled but free to snuggle into contented beds with their vigilant attendants.

The services that the DogSpot provides include:

Cage Free Dog Boarding- One of only a few facilities in all of greater San Diego, DogSpot offers best cage free dog boarding service. With this service your dog will never be kenneled while at DogSpot.

Dog Daycare – This state-of-the-art daycare facility offers 6,000 sq ft of indoor play area separated into two major play area. They have special flooring that is easy on canine’s joints.

Canine Training Oceanside – All canine training offered by DogSpot is conducted by Owner-Operator Carlene King, a certified canine behavior and training specialist.

Self-wash – DogSpot offers a fully-stocked self-wash center for all dogs where wash tubs are elevated to waist height to avoid washers from twisting over, and all tubs are well-equipped with high-powered blow dryers.

Dog Daycare Curb-side pickup – With DogSpot, you need not worry about anything. They offer convenient curbside pick-up and drop-off for owners’ on-the-go.

About DogSpot:

