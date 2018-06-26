Argentina Consumer Foodservice In Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :

Total consumer foodservice transactions in Argentina remained static in 2017, while total outlet numbers declined marginally. Total current value sales grew, but at a rate several points below inflation. This comparatively sluggish performance was mainly due to rising living costs and declining purchasing power, which led many consumers to cut spending on eating out. The development of the entire market was further undermined by falling profitability, as unfavourable economic conditions meant mo…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Foodservice in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content

Challenging Economic Climate Hampers Market Development in 2017

Foodservice Players With More Affordable Prices Are Among the Best Performers

Fast Food Witnesses A Price War Between Leading Chains

Independents Worst Affected by Unfavourable Economic Conditions

Economic Uncertainty Likely To Discourage Entry of International Chains

Market Data

Table 1 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2012-2017

Table 2 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 4 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2017

Table 5 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 6 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drinks Split: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 7 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drinks Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2017

Table 8 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Online/Offline Ordering: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 9 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 10 GBO Company Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 11 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2014-2017

Table 12 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: Units/Outlets 2017

Table 13 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2017-2022

Table 14 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

100% Home DELIVERY/TAKEAWAY Players Offering Sushi Gain Popularity

Pedidosya.com Continues To Perform Well in Argentina

Some 100% Home DELIVERY/TAKEAWAY Outlets Introduce Small Seating Areas

Competitive Landscape

Chains With Lower Prices Expand Strongly in 2017

Sushi Pop and Che Sushi Step Up Promotional Activities

International Chains Remain Absent From 100% Home DELIVERY/TAKEAWAY

Category Data

Table 15 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 16 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 18 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Transaction Growth 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 21 GBO Company Shares in Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 22 GBN Brand Shares in Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway: % Foodservice Value 2014-2017

Table 23 Forecast 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Units/Outlets 2017-2022

Table 24 Forecast Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Number of Transactions 2017-2022

Table 25 Forecast Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Foodservice Value 2017-2022

Table 26 Forecast 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2017-2022

Table 27 Forecast Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Transaction Growth 2017-2022

Table 28 Forecast Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Cafés/bars Weathers the Downturn Better Than Most Other Foodservice Categories

Bars/pubs Operators Embrace the Craft Beer Trend

Cafés and Specialist Coffee Shops Expand and Diversify Their Menus

Competitive Landscape

Starbucks Continues To Expand in Argentina

Franchising Plays Key Role in Success of Local Chains Havana and Bonafide

Nucha Bets on Franchises To Continue Its Expansion

Category Data

Continued…….

