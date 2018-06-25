Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast up to 2026

Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Market: Overview

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Market, also known as proton-exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC), are a type of fuel cell that are being developed primarily for transport applications. They are also being developed for stationary fuel cell and portable fuel cell applications. PEM fuel cells possess distinguishing features such as lower temperature and pressure that ranges from 50°C to 100°C; and a special proton-conducting polymer electrolyte membrane. They generate electricity and operate on the opposite principle to PEM electrolysis, which consumes electricity.

PEM fuel cells are likely to replace the aging alkaline fuel cell technology, which is being used in the space shuttle. PEM fuel cells are used in various applications. They are primarily employed in the transportation industry owing to their positive impact on the environment, e.g. control of emission of greenhouse gases (GHG). Other applications include distributed stationary and portable power generation. Most of the leading motor companies work solely on PEM fuel cells due to their high power density and excellent dynamic characteristics compared to other types of fuel cells.

Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in demand for clean energy is driving the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Market. Rise in focus on the use of fuel cell technology as a source of energy and growth in concerns regarding pollution caused by conventional sources of energy are also augmenting the global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Market. PEM fuel cell uses a water-based, acidic polymer membrane as its electrolyte, with platinum-based electrodes. PEM fuel cells operate at relatively low temperatures (below 100°C) and can tailor electrical output to meet dynamic power requirements.

These cells must operate on pure hydrogen due to the relatively low temperatures and the use of precious metal-based electrodes. Currently, PEM fuel cells is the leading technology for light duty vehicles and material handling vehicles. Additionally, technological advancements, R&D work associated with fuel cell technologies, and global commitment toward reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector are likely to drive the PEM fuel cell market.

Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Market: Key Segments

Based on the membrane type, the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Market can be segmented into electrodes, gas diffusion layer, and others.

