Hudson / Hawk Barber & Shop Cites Mobile and Analytics for Switch to Zenoti

Hudson / Hawk Barber & Shop announced today that it’s chosen Zenoti to power its chain of modern neighborhood barber shops.

Founded in 2013 by co-owners Thad Forrester and Paul Catlett, the company offers services ranging from cuts and shaves to waxes and beard grooming. Hudson Hawk also sells a variety of men’s grooming products.

Hudson Hawk now operates eight locations in Missouri and Kansas. As the company has grown, their previous software solution, Booker, no longer kept pace with their business needs.

“At this stage of our business, it’s not enough to simply provide a POS or appointment book,” said Forrester. “We’re looking for more from our software, and we know we’ll get the innovative customer experiences and product features we need from Zenoti.”

Hudson Hawk cited two primary factors for their decision to switch from Booker to Zenoti: Zenoti Go and Zenoti Analytics.

Zenoti Go brings Uber-like convenience to barber shop customers with automatic mobile check-ins, checkouts and payments. Zenoti Go also notifies service providers when their guests have arrived, and integrates with the barber shop’s appointment book and POS for a seamless customer experience.

Zenoti Analytics goes beyond traditional reporting tools. With customizable reports and dashboards, barber shop owners can slice and dice their business data to surface the insights they need to drive business results. Zenoti Analytics also makes it easy to switch from center-level to organization-wide reports, and offers predictive analytics capabilities to forecast future business performance.

“Making the decision to switch software platforms is always difficult,” Forrester added. “But when we spoke to existing Zenoti customers, we were amazed by how positive they were. It’s rare to find people in this industry who have so much good to say about their POS system, so their enthusiasm really helped us take that leap.”

Added Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti: “We’re thrilled to partner with Hudson / Hawk Barber & Shop to provide the technology foundation they need to continue to reimagine their customer experience. We’re excited that our software has become the product of choice for salons and barber shops looking to bring innovation and excellence to their networks.”

ABOUT HUDSON HAWK

Hudson / Hawk Barber & Shop is a company committed to the message of the richness, grit and entrepreneurial spirit unique to the Midwest. Founded in 2013, the company got its unique name from the names of the owners’ two young sons, Hudson and Hawk.

Hudson / Hawk Barber & Shop now operates eight barber shops in Missouri and Kansas.

To learn more about Hudson / Hawk Barber & Shop, visit https://hudsonhawkbarbers.com/.

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in over 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To learn more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/.