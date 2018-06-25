High Pressure boiler Tube Knowledge

High-pressure boiler tubes: high-quality carbon structural steels, alloy structural steels, and stainless heat-resisting

seamless steel pipe, which are mainly used for the production of high-pressure and high-pressure steam boiler tubes, etc., and these boiler tubes are operated under high temperature and high pressure. In addition, the pipes may be oxidized and corroded under the action of high-temperature flue gas and water vapor. Therefore, the steel pipes are required to have high endurable strength, high oxidation resistance, and good organization stability. The steel grades are: high-quality carbon Structural steel grades are 20G, 20MnG, 25MnG.

Alloy structural steel grades 15MoG, 20MoG, 12CrMoG, 15CrMoG, 12Cr2MoG, 12CrMoVG, 12Cr3MoVSiTiB, etc.; rust heat-resistant steel commonly used 1Cr18Ni9, 1Cr18Ni11Nb high-pressure boiler tubes in addition to ensure chemical composition and mechanical properties, it is necessary to do root pressure test, to For flaring and flattening tests. The steel pipe is delivered in a heat-treated state. In addition, there are certain requirements on the microstructure, grain size, and decarburization layer of the finished steel pipe.

Geological drilling and oil drilling control; use drilling rigs to drill wells to ascertain underground rock structure, groundwater, oil, natural gas, and mineral resources. Oil and gas exploitation can not do without drilling wells. The seamless steel pipe used for oil drilling in geological drilling control is the main equipment for drilling, mainly including core outer pipe, core inner pipe,seamless casing, drill pipe and so on. Because the drilling pipe is required to work deep into the depth of a few kilometers, the working conditions are extremely complex. The drill pipe is subjected to stress such as pulling, pressing, bending, torsion, and unbalanced impact loads, and it is also subject to mud and rock wear. Therefore, the pipe is required. Must have sufficient strength, hardness, wear resistance and impact toughness, steel steel with “DZ” (Geological Pinyin initials) plus a number to represent the steel yield point.

The commonly used steel grades are 45MnB, 50Mn for DZ45, 40Mn2, 40Mn2Si for DZ50, 40Mn2Mo, 40MnVB for DZ55, 40MnMoB for DZ60, and 27MnMoVB for DZ65. Steel pipes are delivered in a heat-treated state. Petroleum Cracking Pipes: Seamless tubes for furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and pipes used in oil refineries. Commonly used high-quality carbon steel (10,20), alloy steel (12CrMo, 15CrMo), heat-resistant steel (12Cr2Mo, 15Cr5Mo), stainless steel (1Cr18Ni9, 1Cr18Ni9Ti) manufacturing. In addition to the chemical composition and various mechanical properties of the steel pipe, it is also necessary to ensure that the water pressure, flattening, flaring and other tests, as well as the surface quality and non-destructive testing. Steel pipes are delivered under heat treatment.

Stainless steel pipe: It is hot-rolled and cold-rolled stainless steel pipes of various stainless steels. It is widely used in petroleum and chemical equipment pipelines and stainless steel structural parts for various purposes. In addition to ensuring chemical composition and mechanical properties, it is used as a steel pipe to withstand fluid pressure. To ensure that the water pressure test qualified. All kinds of special steel pipes should be guaranteed by the regulations.