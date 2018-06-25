Future Electronics to Host Free Automotive Technology Seminar in Shenzhen

Singapore (webnewswire) June 25, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is hosting a seminar workshop about the latest technologies for the automotive industry in Shenzhen, China on June 28, 2018.

This free one-day event is designed to update engineers on the most recent innovations in the automotive industry, including the various technologies available and future supplier roadmaps.

The seminar will include presentations and demonstrations by Future’s technical experts covering current and upcoming products from a wide range of suppliers, which will help manufacturers to choose the right automotive technology solutions.

The Shenzhen Automotive Technology Seminar is aimed at design engineers and buyers and will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites Landmark.

For more information about the seminar, and to order from a wide range of automotive components and solutions, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

