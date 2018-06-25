Digital Intelligence Platform Market Research Analysis, growth, Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Digital intelligence platforms are used to obtain real time business insights. They provide competitive differentiation and increasing customer retention activity. Digital intelligence platforms make use of data management tools, which are responsible for collecting, storing, and managing digital data of the consumers, which can be used for analyzing customer behavior to identify holistic behavior of customers.

Technology giants such as Adobe Systems, IBM, SAS Institute, Evergage, Google, Inc., Mixpanel, Optimizely, Webtrekk GmbH, New Relic, and Localytics are some of the major players in the Digital Intelligence Platform Market. SAS Institute is regarded as a strong performer among the vendors of digital intelligence platforms. The company focuses on providing digital intelligence platforms for small as well as large enterprises. Whereas, increasing need for optimizing digital experiences across various touch points is another major factor responsible for the growth of digital intelligence platform market.

Increasing demand for mobile applications and growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping are other major factors driving the growth of the global digital intelligence platform market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding tracking customer transactions, recording sales, and obtaining customer insights to make better business decisions in real time is boosting the growth of the market. Increasing user base on social media is another major factor driving the growth of the global digital intelligence platform market. Moreover, with the help of web analytics, companies can analyze customer behavior and feedback obtained to drive customer-centric business decisions.

The North American region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North American market due to rising technological enhancements and increasing adoption of digital intelligence platforms and server-cloud enabled digital intelligence platforms in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing use of NFC enabled mobile devices for different purposes is another major factor driving the growth of the digital intelligence platform market in the region.

The global digital intelligence platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global digital intelligence platform market are Adobe Systems (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), Evergage (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Mixpanel (U.S.), Optimizely (U.S.), Webtrekk GmbH (Germany), New Relic (U.S.), Localytics (U.S.) and Cxense (Norway).

Segments:

The global digital intelligence platform market is segmented by component, touch point, organization size, and vertical. Based on the component, the market is segmented into energy optimization, analytics and data management. Based on the touch point, the market is segmented into mobile, social media, email, web, kiosk, company website, and others. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Whereas, based on the vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, retail and e-commerce, travel, public sector, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global digital intelligence platform market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of mobile devices enabled with cloud based services across various industry verticals.

