Data Analytics Market 2022 Industry Key Manufacturers, Trend and Demand Research

Market Highlights:

The report projects that the global market for data analytics will exhibit a CAGR of 30.08% during the forecast period (2017-2023) to surpass a valuation of USD 77.64 billion. This market has witnessed yet another year of steady growth in 2017. Data analytics techniques are widely used in commercial industries to enable organizations to make more productive business decisions. The data analytics tool help businesses increase revenue, improve operational efficiency, optimize marketing campaigns, respond faster to emerging trends and gain a competitive advantage.

Data analytics is used to identify the probability of future outcomes based on historical data and trends using statistical algorithms and machine learning techniques. It aims to leverage the existing database for assessment of future probabilities.

The report delivers hard-hitting market facts and historical market trends along with correlations between the market dynamics and forecasts. In this report, the user will also come across an in-depth segmental analysis of the market based on type, solution, application, industry, deployment, organization size, and region, delivering valuable insights. The report also explores market dynamics such as drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, influencing the growth pattern of key market segments. The section also sheds light on the key micro and macroeconomic factors impactig the overall growth of the market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1689

Major Key Players

IBM (U.S),

Alteryx (U.S.)

BigPanda (U.S.)

SAS Institute (U.S.),

Dell (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Amazon Web Services (U.S.),

Cogito Corporation (U.S.),

Datameer (U.S.), Looker (U.S.) among others.

According to MRFR, The global Data Analytics Market is set to expand at 30.08% CAGR during the forecast period and expected to Surpass USD 77 Bn Mark By 2023

Segmental Analysis

The report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on type, solution, application, industry, and region. By application, the market has been segmented into enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, human resource management, database management and others. The enterprise resource planning segment currently accounts for the largest market share and is expected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. By industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, energy & power, healthcare, transport & logistics, media & entertainment, and others. In 2016, the BFSI segment was valued at over USD 2.49 Billion and is expected to maintain healthy progress over 2023. By deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is expected to remain at top position over 2023.

Research Methodology

MRFR applied a new but highly credible research methodology for making projections. Statistical conclusions drawn in the report are the result of an exhaustive investigation and analysis of the key market elements. A multi-level data collection procedure, which includes both primary and secondary research inputs ensures the delivery of an impactful intelligence. To support the statistical findings and projections, full-scale industry focused primary research was conducted to gain meanighful insights of the market. Primary research also includes surveys and interviews with the key personnels associated with the technology sector (VPs, CEOs, Marketing Directors, Business Development Managers and others). Additionally, the primary data collected is cross-checked using triangulation method. Secondary research was mainly employed for collecting and identifing information useful for technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the data analytics market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-analytics-market-1689

Intended Audience