A.I.M. Sales Offers a Range of Aluminium Fruit Picking Ladders for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency

[GRIFFITH, 25/6/2018]—A.I.M. Sales, an Australia-based company specialising in agricultural machinery, offers a range of fruit picking ladders made from high-tensile aluminium alloy. Aluminium is known for its lightweight and durable properties, making it ideal for the orchard.

The Benefits of Aluminium Ladders

In response to the needs of Australia’s agricultural sector, A.I.M. Sales uses high-tensile aluminium alloy to manufacture their range of fruit picking ladders.

Aluminium is a strong material with several advantages over other materials. It is lightweight, which makes it easy to transport from one tree to another. Its durable characteristics provide fruit pickers with a sturdy and stable platform to work on. With its high resistance to corrosion, A.I.M. Sales’ fruit picking ladders guarantee many years of use.

Other Important Features of A.I.M. Sales’ Fruit Picking Ladders

Each of A.I.M. Sales’ fruit picking ladders has special features that improve orchard workers’ safety and enhance their efficiency.

The custom profile rungs provide necessary comfort and support on the worker’s feet, while the non-slip feature reduces the risk of accidents when working in wet or muddy conditions. The wide base of the fruit picking ladders and the stainless steel ground spikes give stability, allowing fruit pickers to feel confident in reaching for the highest produce whilst remaining stable.

A.I.M. Sales offer tripod ladders for picking and pruning tree crops. For citrus trees, A.I.M. Sales has citrus bow ladders. All ladders have a loading capacity of 180 kilograms and are tested to meet Australian standards.

About A.I.M. Sales

A trusted manufacturer and distributor of agricultural products and machinery in Australia, A.I.M. Sales has been at the forefront of the industry ever since they released the A.I.M. Forward Bin Tipper. The company has expanded its catalogue since then, and has been able to help harvest Australian orchards through advanced techniques and in-house facilities.

Learn more about the company and their products by visiting their website at http://www.aimsales.com.au/.