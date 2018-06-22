Onychomycosis Market Global Share 2018; Key Merchants with Superior Growth at a CAGR of 7.9% | by treatment drug treatment, tropical therapy, etc. – Declares MRFR

Universal Onychomycosis Market 2018 Research Report implements a comprehensive study on Market Research Future. The restraints that are likely to hamper the growth of Onychomycosis market. The report aims to provide an overview of Global Onychomycosis Market with Top Merchants and worldwide Segmentation. Forecast till 2023.

Onychomycosis Market – Synopsis

The global onychomycosis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during forecasted period 2017-2023. Onychomycosis is a fungal contamination of the toe or finger nails, which results in discoloration, thickening, and partition of the nails from the nail bed. Despite the fact that it is not life-threatening, onychomycosis which more often created by a dermatophyte constitutes a vital public wellbeing issue in view of its high prevalence and related morbidity. The disease can have certain negative results for patients, for example, torment, and can possibly undermine work and social lives.

There are other diseases which are known to damage the nail which include dermatophytes, molds and yeasts, but these diseases are not fungal from its source these diseases are caused by other medical conditions like work in wet conditions, trauma, HIV-AIDS, old age, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis among others.

Onychomycosis which is also known as fungal infection of the nail, for most of the patient’s it is a cosmetic issue rather than a medical disease, thus patients seek help from cosmetic specialist and ignore the medical attention the disease needs. Onychomycosis causes pain, emotional, social and occupational discomfort, and permanent damage to the nail which spreads the infection. Onychomycosis is responsible for 50% to 60% of the nail disease and is classified into various types like Distal Subungal Onychomycosis (DSO), White Superficial Onychomycosis (WSO), Proximal Subungal Onychomycosis (PSO), Total Dystrophic Onychomycosis (TDO), Endonyx Onychomycosis (EO).

Onychomycosis Market – Vital Players:

Abbott Laboratories Ltd. (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Galderma (Switzerland), Janssen Biotech (US), Sciton Inc (US), Bristol Meyer Squibb company (US), Cutera Inc. (US), etc.

Onychomycosis Market – Segments

Global onychomycosis market is segmented on the basis of type into distal subungual onychomycosis, white superficial onychomycosis, proximal subungual onychomycosis, candida onychomycosis and others. On the basis of treatment, they are segmented into drug treatment, tropical therapy, debridement and other. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, private pharmacies and other.

Onychomycosis Market – By Geography

Global Onychomycosis market is segmented on the basis of geographies or regions which mainly includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global market for Onychomycosis due to presence of major market players, increasing patient population. Moreover, increasing geriatric population will boost the market growth. Europe holds the second largest share of the global Onychomycosis market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing Onychomycosis stimulation market across the globe. In Asia-Pacific there is wide range of opportunities for Onychomycosis market due to the presence of developing countries, major companies are grabbing these opportunities and expanding their presence in the region. Furthermore increasing research and development in this region has further enhanced the growth of the market. However, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities.

