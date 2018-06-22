kenwal day camp

Great staff. Management really cares about the employees and treats them like family. Day Camp is located in Melville, New York on 20 acres of greenery accented by the finest summer day camp facilities and equipment to ensure every camper ages 3 to 15, hours of enjoyment, fun and exciting events. We are a short drive from the following areas Commack, Plainview, Syosset, Woodbury, Jericho, Dix Hills, Huntington, Melville, East Northport, Farmingdale and the South Shore. With Pre School and Kindergarten Summer Programs, First though Fourth grade, as well as Senior and Teen Camp Programs, we have camp activities for every child, ensuring a great camp experience for all. Our summer camp activities include an inflatable water park, mini golf, arts & crafts, sports, theater, dance, swimming, zip lines go karts, rope rappelling, karate and so much more. Summer camp jobs are also available. Come join us at our Long Island Day Camp.