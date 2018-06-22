Huawei MATE 10 New Commercial From NDigitec

Premedia, one of the competencies of NDigitec, provides following opportunities: Digital Production, Film, Photography, more and more.

There is a need to share also sub-opportunities which Premedia provided in the scope of cooperation with Huawei Pro Team, such as CGI/3D visuals, VFX, motion graphics, film & video production, retouch, etc.

The TV commercials have been produced in collaboration with global Hill + Knowlton Strategies and set to become a viral hit on social media.

The magic landscapes are shot in Jordan, Wadi Rum and creatively in-house fully by NDigitec. In fact, three commercials were created and shot for Huawei. Each commercial highlighted specific key selling points of the Huawei Mate 10 SmartPhone. One of the three series solely emphasizes the following criteria.

Speed – focusing on the phone’s capability to stay at its factory speed for 18 months.

Power Management – centering on power management, highlighting the phone’s capability to manage its battery life to give up to two days of performance.

Camera – film zooms into the phone’s instant retouching and camera capabilities.

As a result, Huawei Pro Team is showing up to enhance the phone’s performance.

Daniel Sheridan, the Executive producer of NDigitec, said “NDigitec is committed to bringing out the best in all its production tasks and his series of commercials for Huawei Mate 10 is no exception. Right from the creative development to pre-production, shooting, and post-production, NDigitec has used its expertise in the field to a different level. Hill + Knowlton Strategies creative direction and inputs were critical in finalizing this project successfully.

He added: “The innovative model was also one of the driving forces, which helped NDigitec to come up with amazing start points to ideate and execute. This series stands out across all perspectives and underpins the abilities of NDigitec to cover huge projects of regional significance end-to-end”.

Julien Vanhoenacker brought real ideas and messages to the movies as a Director, while Bobby Dillon, Director of Photography, handled photographic finesse of commercials. Currently, in cooperation with NDigitec, they have created a big campaign, which will be spread all over social media throughout the Middle East. In fact, lots of adjustments were required to maintain its success, but NDigitec never forgets its promise is a promise.