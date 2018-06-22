Atopic Dermatitis Market Share Analysis, Strategies, Revenue and Forecasts to 2023

Market Research Future has a research report on the “Global Atopic Dermatitis Market”. Report included Professional Analysis, information Collected through top Industry Experts interviews and future Growth predictions of Market. This report studies the Global Atopic Dermatitis Market outlook of Global Market 2018. The Atopic Dermatitis Market research report gives Recent trends, Size, Share, Growth information uniquely in depth.

Atopic dermatitis affects a large percentage of the world’s population. The skin of a patient with atopic dermatitis becomes dry, red, flaky and very itchy. Although atopic dermatitis can occur at any age, but mostly it affects infants and young children. Occasionally, it may persist in adults as well. Some patients tend to have a protracted course with ups and downs. Mostly, there are periods of time when the disease gets worse, known as exacerbations or flares, which is followed by periods when the skin improves or clears up entirely, called remissions.

Increasing prevalence of skin irritants such as soaps, detergents, perfumes, cosmetics and even water may produce inflammation that may cause the skin to become inflamed. Additionally rising demand for better treatment, increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for R&D, and availability of funds drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for research & development and rapidly developing technology is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Atopic Dermatitis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players – Atopic Dermatitis Market

Some of key the players in the market are Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Sanofi S.A. (France), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc (Canada), Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Meda Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), Allergan Plc. (Republic of Ireland)

Regional Analysis – Atopic Dermatitis Market

The Americas dominate the Global Atopic Dermatitis Market owing to the presence of huge patient with skin diseases and infectious disorders, such as staphylococcal and streptococcal bacterial skin infections.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global atopic dermatitis market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of allergic diseases. Moreover, the growing public awareness about atopic dermatitis is likely to boost the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing atopic dermatitis market across the globe. Moreover, rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development is projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecasted period.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited funds, ignorance of diseases, and poor access to treatment.

