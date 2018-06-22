Airport Sleeping Pods Market Competitive landscape By 2023

Airport Sleeping Pods Market Research Report Information by Product Type (Single Occupancy, & Shared Occupancy), Stay Hours (less than 2 hrs, & more than 2 hrs), Airport Types (International, & Domestic), and Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

Airport sleeping pods is also known as sleeping cabins, nap pods, snooze pods, or capsule hotels, that is defined as sleeping spaces in airports where passengers are allowed to take rest in between flights stopover. These sleeping pods offer facilities such as Wi-Fi, television, spa & massage, free shower facilities, and enhanced airport experience. Moreover, business passengers could like a sleeping cabins with some of the business facilities that they can use for office purpose. Therefore, significant investment has been made on the development of airport sleeping pods design. This will lead to rapid growth of sleeping pods market during the forecast period. However, major restraints of the market include high product costs, high maintenance costs, and adherence to stringent regulations regarding electrical components.

The growing aviation industry has enabled airlines to expand connectivity between countries, which has resulted in increased number of flights and inclusion of new routes. This will lead to the rise of the demand for luxury travel and desire for comfort through sophisticated services at affordable prices at airports. As a result of this increase in traffic, the airport authorities are investing in advanced technologies and premium terminal facilities for the convenience of passengers.

The emergence of smart airports concept with passenger-friendly facilities and increase in the number of air passengers are some of the primary growth factors estimated to bolster the airport sleeping pods market growth. Additionally, the rise in the commercial business model is one of the major market trends projected to create a positive impact on the global airport sleeping pods market. This will lead to an increase in emphasis on non-aeronautical services, such as availability of car parking space in airports. Therefore, growth in air passenger well-being services has resulted in the development of airport sleeping pods. Evolving lifestyle of airline passengers due to the globalization of airports has compelled airport authorities of different countries to raise their standard of customer services. However, airport sleeping pods are present only in some of the leading airports in developed countries due to a limited number of companies working on this model.

The increased need for capsule hotels for airport passengers will enable vendors to offer new growth opportunities for the market players. The factors responsible for the growth of the global airport sleeping pods market are the rising number of capsule hotels at airports, increasing demand for hotels or waiting rooms at airports, the rapid rise in passenger traffic, and other facilities. Another key driver contributing to the growth of the global airport sleeping pods market is the growing concept of aerotropolis. For instance, Charlotte Douglas International Airport introduced sleeping pods, including a sofa bed, a T.V., a computer, and shower, for travelers who want to take a comfortable nap. Similarly, JetBlue unveiled JetNap energy pods in JFK airport terminal in New York City, which looks like a futuristic reclining chair that plays music, designed to bring relaxation and reduce distractions.

The global airport sleeping pods market is segmented into product type, stay hours, airport types, and regions. Among product type, the single occupancy is widely used and comprises the largest share in the market. Among stay hours, less than two hours have the largest demand in the airport sleeping pods market, during the forecast period, due to the increased number of transit passengers. Among airport types, the international airport has the largest demand in airport sleeping pods market due to increase in the number of trades and business travels.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. The North America region is expected to dominate the market in future, due to increase number of air passengers. Asia Pacific region is second to the North America region in the global airport sleeping pods market due to the rapid emergence of low-cost airlines, self-connecting traffic, and tourism booms in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. Thus, the global airport sleeping pods market is estimated to witness approximately 6% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in global airport sleeping pods market are GoSleep (U.S.), Sleepbox (U.S.), SnoozeCube (U.A.E), Napcabs (Germany), Minute Suites (U.S.), 9hours (Japan), JetQuay (Singapore), Snooze At My Space (India), MetroNaps (U.S.), YOTEL (U.K), and Zzzleepandgo (Italy).

