Thermal Insulation Detailed Description

Customers to buy seamless steel pipe need to clear three points:

First, look at the appearance. High quality stainless steel seamless steel pipe inner and outer surfaces should be smooth without cracks, folds, scars and other defects, the passivation film inside and outside the surface of the pickled steel pipe should be complete, the steel pipe surface should have a clear and comprehensive product information coding.

Second, the size. The relevant standards of the steel-clad steel thermal insulation seamless steel pipe have requirements for the length, curvature, out-of-roundness and uneven wall thickness of the steel pipe, and the shape of the tip. The steel pipe can be placed on a flat surface and the steel pipe can be rolled to observe the gap size and variation between the steel pipe and the ground. Both end surfaces of the qualified seamless steel pipe should be perpendicular to the axis and the burrs are not nicked.

Third, check the product quality certificate. By checking the manufacturer’s name, production date, production (furnace) batch number, manufacturing standards, factory inspection items and related inspection data, and inspection special chapters on the product quality statement, it is further confirmed whether the purchased steel pipe satisfies the design or related technical specifications. Claim.

Stainless steel seamless tubes are made by punching a steel ingot or a solid tube and then hot rolled, cold rolled or cold drawn. Seamless steel tubes have a hollow cross-section and are used in a large number as pipes for conveying fluids. Compared with solid steels such as round steel, steel pipes have a lighter weight when subjected to the same torsional strength, and are economical cross-section steels. They are widely used in manufacturing structures. Parts and mechanical parts such as oil drill pipes, automobile drive shafts, bicycle racks, and steel scaffolding used in construction.

Steel jacket steel seamless pipe detailed description Seamless steel pipe series standards:

1. The seamless casing (YB528-65) is a seamless steel pipe used for thickening or thickening at both ends of oil drilling.

2.Cangzhou Steel-covered Steel Insulated Seamless Steel Tube Details The seamless steel tube for automobile half-axle casing (GB3088-82) is a high-quality carbon structural steel and alloy structural steel for the manufacture of automotive axle bushings and drive axle housings. Rolled seamless steel tubes.

3. The high-pressure fuel pipe for diesel engines (GB3093-2002) is a cold-drawn seamless steel pipe for the high pressure pipes used in the manufacture of diesel injection systems.

4. Precision inner diameter seamless steel tubes for hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders (GB8713-88) are precision drawn or cold rolled seamless steel tubes with precision inner diameter dimensions for the manufacture of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders.

5.Cangzhou steel jacket steel seamless steel pipe detailed description Cold drawn or cold rolled precision seamless steel pipe (GB3639-2000) is used for mechanical structure, hydraulic equipment, high dimensional accuracy and good surface finish cold drawn or cold rolled precision Steel pipe.

6.Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe for Fluid Conveyance (GB/T14976-2002) is a hot rolled (extruded, expanded) and cold drawn (rolled) seamless steel pipe made of stainless steel for conveying fluids.

7.Shaped seamless steel tubes are the general term for seamless steel tubes of other cross-sectional shapes other than round tubes.