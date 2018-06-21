Global Immunoassay Analyzers Market 2018 Study and Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

Immunoassay is a test that measures the concentration of analytes in blood samples, this is done by an instrument known as immunoassay analyzer. This instrument measures the presence or concentration of proteins in analyte samples; using antigen-antibody binding properties. Increasing demand for the new and better drugs has led to increase the number of testing procedures. These assays are used to monitor and measure different types of diseases. The global immunoassay analyzer market is majorly driven by an increasing prevalence of different infectious, immunological or metabolic diseases, increasing demand of advanced diagnostic devices and recent trends of automation and integration which together have led to the introduction of innovative products in this market. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, over 17.8 million people suffers from infectious diseases each year. Beside this, rising number of patient suffering from cardiovascular diseases and diabetes has stimulated the demand for the different drugs and tests ultimately led to the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, growing habit of smoking and drinking along with increasing spending on healthcare have also fuelled the growth of this market. However, test and assays performed are strictly monitor and thus, strict regulatory requirement and high cost of the instruments may hinder this market’s growth.

The global immunoassay analyzers market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the major key player in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), Abbott (US), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux Private Limited (France), Biokit S.A (Spain), The Binding Site Group Ltd. (UK), Immunodiagnostic Systems (UK), Merck KGaA (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Nova Century Scientific, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy) and Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK).

Intended Audience

Immunoassay Analyzers Manufacturer

Immunoassay Analyzers Supplier

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Independent Research Laboratories

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Medical Research Laboratories

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Segmentation

The global immunoassay analyzer market is segmented on the basis of instruments, applications, and end users.

On the basis of instruments, the market is classified into immunofluorescence, chemiluminescence, ELISA, enzyme linked fluorescent system, multiplexed assay system, radioimmunoassay and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, AIDS, endocrinology, drug monitoring, cardiology, oncology, allergy testing and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

America dominates the global immunoassay analyzer market owing to large patient population and strong government support. Increasing diabetic population has also contributed in the growth of the market. According to the WHO, in 2016, 9.6% of total America population were suffering from diabetes. In addition to this, changing lifestyle and increasing healthcare expenditure have boosted the growth of the market in America. Government and many companies are conducting many seminar in order to create awareness among the people which is created a room for the market growth.

Europe commands the second largest immunoassay analyzer market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Presence of huge patient pool, and increasing government support will drive the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market due to the presence of a rapidly developing economies, and increasing need for the better treatment. China and India are the major contributor for the market.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global immunoassay analyzer market due to presence of poor economy especially in Africa region. Middle East holds the major share in the Middle East & Africa immunoassay analyzer market owing to well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure.

