Fuji’s AstaReal and NUTRESSENTenter into Collaborative Partnership to develop new innovations in Astaxanthin ROS Scavenger formulations

Mumbai, May 19th 2018: In one of the most unique collaborations in the nutraceutical industry, Japanese company AstaReal, a subsidiary of Fuji Chemical Group has entered a collaborative partnership with Indian company Transcend Nutressential International Ltd (NUTRESSENT), a nutraceutical company focused on wellness through responsible nutrition. This partnership will enable NUTRESSENT to focus on new formulations and applications for natural Astaxanthin which would be exclusive property of NUTRESSENT. Under this collaboration, AstaReal will contribute scientific and technical supporttoNUTRESSENT in building the science and technology of natural Astaxanthin and various exclusive formulations to the market.

Astaxanthin is extremely important both from the environment as well as the body point of view across different markets. Astaxanthin is a powerful, naturally occurring carotenoid pigment that’s found in certain marine plants and animals. Often called “the king of the carotenoids,” Astaxanthin is recognized as being one of the most powerful ROS Scavenger found in nature. It is of particular significance, because unlike some other types of ROS Scavengers, Astaxanthin never becomes a pro-oxidant in the body so it can never cause harmful oxidation.

“Our partnership with AstaReal is a significant start milestone for NUTRESSENT which will promote wellness through preventive healthcare under the HealthnUs brand. HealthnUs aims to promote preventive health through innovative, effective and responsible nutrition. This comes at a point when the world is moving towards naturally occurring products, and with Astaxanthin and unique complimentary ingredients to astaxanthin, consumers will get access to a naturally occurring super-ROS Scavengers. With this partnership we will be able to cater to latent demands for effective nutraceuticals. Japanese technology, know-how and trainings will enable us to deliver to a high-quality product in India”, said VP Roy, Chairman, NUTRESSENT.

“We are extremely delighted about our partnership with NUTRESSENTas it will bring the most powerful, naturally occurring ROS Scavengers to consumers. We will also be contributing scientific research and knowledge on natural astaxanthin to the NUTRESSENT Academy of Advanced ROS Scavenger Studies. We believe the academy will add significant value to research in the field of ROS Scavengers, their studies, and their benefits,” said Eric Caston, General Manager, AstaRealJapan.

The purpose of this collaboration is in driving unique formulations on high science which will be exclusive property of NUTRESSENT and based onscience and technical knowledge contributed by AstaReal.