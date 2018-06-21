Ecosmob Announces Multi-tenant IP PBX Solution for Different Industry Verticals

That businesses thrive on VoIP based IP PBX is a given but each segment has a different requirement. Customized multi-tenant IP PBX solutions are ideal for businesses operating in various locations with a mobile workforce.

Ecosmob, announced launch of multi-tenant IP PBX solutions for various industry verticals, customizable according to needs of each.

The VP of Ecosmb elaborated on the unified communication enabled multi-tenant IP PBX solution offered by the company for various industry verticals. The standard features include unlimited extensions for long distance calls, auto attendants, cell phone integration and voicemail boxes as well as fax. Then there are the usual facilities like find me/follow me, call recording, paging and remote phone integration coupled with backend CRM integration and directory.

Not all businesses need all features that are possible in a multi-tenant IP PBX system. Ecosmob PBX solution is modular and scalable. What makes their IP PBX unique and advanced is the incorporation of WebRTC and a measure of AI that leads to ease of use and better performance for employees. Also incorporated is unified communication that integrates voicemail, email, fax, voice and audio-video chat in simple dashboard. This particular feature is of particular importance to the call center and service segments. This segment benefits from features like seamless upscaling, call recording, automatic call distribution, control permissions for extensions, busy lamp monitoring, automatic call distribution, barge in and whisper facility. Video chats further enhance quality of experience for callers and serve to enhance reputation of such call and service centers. Mobile integration is another feature that helps a mobile workforce deliver services from anywhere and at any time in a seamless experience for their customers.

Businesses with operations in various locations will like the cell phone integration feature, easy click to transfer feature, the ability to hold audio and video conference through a browser interface, call parking and retrieval as well as seamless switching between various channels of communication. Intelligent and dynamic IVR is part of the IP PBX offered by Ecosmob.

Hospitality industry can enjoy features such as checkin/checkout, wake-up calls, configurable alarm status and automatic room reset in addition to other features. The multi-tenant features make it ideal for hospitality industry that operates in various locations.

Ecosmob IP PBX includes paging and intercom features, music on hold and support for soft phones besides a host of other features all of which, in one way or another, contribute to better communications and performance. Industry verticals can specify and select from the feature set which makes the solution affordable.

Each client is provided web based administration with the capability to program phones remotely and generate reports as well as analyze traffic and performance with the logging feature.

In addition, it is a hosted IP PBX solution from Ecosmob, which means there are no licensing fees, upgrade fees or worries about maintenance. The company offers full support, automatic upgrades and maintenance of the entire solution on a pay as you go basis.

Interested industries may contact Ecosmob by phone on 91-79-40054019 or 1-303-997-3139 or via website https://www.freeswitchservice.com.