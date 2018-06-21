Create intuitive user interfaces easily with ArtistaGUI-II

Distec – a leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – presents the intelligent TFT controller ArtistaGUI-II, enabling customers to create individual, intuitive user interfaces easily. The multifunction control unit offers an object-based display and communicates via networks or RS-232. In no time at all, users can create a large variety of screen layouts and user interfaces for a wide range of applications. “Modern TFT displays attract attention in vending machines and information terminals and add a high-quality look to all devices,” explained Matthias Keller, Sales and Marketing Director Components of Distec GmbH. “TFT displays also simplify device operation for medical and industrial technologies. A clear and well-arranged user interface is very important for easy and intuitive device operation.”

Full functionality for intuitive operation

The ArtistaGUI-II is based on the Raspberry Pi (4 core, 1.2 GHz) and includes 4 GB of eMMC among others for storing macros, images, texts, fonts and videos. The storage volume can be expanded as required via an SD card. The controller card offers full graphics capability for TFT displays up to a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and in sizes from 5 (12.7 cm) to 65 inches (165.1 cm). The ArtistaGUI-II controls the PCAP touchscreens directly via the I²C or USB interface and ensures simple, interactive usability via gestures. The wide operating temperature range of -20 to + 70° C also enables outdoor use of the intelligent TFT controller.

Designing user interfaces made easy

TARA Systems’ Embedded Wizard Software is ideal for creating custom user interfaces and screen layouts with the ArtistaGUI-II. The cost-effective and easy-to-use software offers various high-quality graphic objects to choose from, which users can combine, adjust, move, rotate or zoom in the editor according to their own needs using drag-and-drop. Actions such as touch buttons can easily be created. The ArtistaGUI-II also supports QT 5.x software with extensive internationalization capabilities, database capabilities and XML support. As a service to customers, Distec also creates completely customized user interfaces.