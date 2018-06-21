Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and – Forecasts from 2017 to 2022

Market Highlights

The advancements in Electronic Design Automation design systems in driving the Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) design market. The major factor contributing the growth of Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market is licensing advantage. Apart from it the Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) systems do not require a dedicated system and also solves the storage issues as all the data is stored on cloud.

Increasing production of electronic hardware devices is also contributing to the Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market. As the Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) systems provide a pay-per-usage model, it successfully reduces the costs. Thus reduction in costs is responsible for the growth in the cloud electronic design market.

The Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market is growing rapidly over 5.51% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 7595.8 million by the end of forecast period 2022.

Key Findings:

By Type in Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 2,746.5 million by 2022.

By Application in Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market the Military/Defense application is expected hold largest market share of USD 2418.1 million in 2022 and telecom application is expected to grow with 6.84% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

United States is expected to dominate the market of Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market throughout the forecast period.

China is expected to grow with a highest CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market are Cadence Design Systems, Mentor Graphics, Synopsys, Agilent, Agnisys, Aldec, Ansys, JEDA Technologies, MunEDA, Sigrity, Zuken among others.

Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Segmentation

The global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into the market is fragmented into CAE, SIP (semiconductor intellectual property), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-chip Module (MCM). By application, the market is categorized into Military/Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive, Industrial and others. Largest market share is acquired by the military/defense application segment.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market is specially focused on countries such as United States, Japan, China, India and others. China is expected to have highest growth rate due to the high presence of semiconductor industry in this region. Whereas United States is expected to hold the largest market share as there is high adoption of cloud EDA due to the reduction in costs and the new features of Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW OF CLOUD ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION(EDA)

1 Industry Overview Of Cloud Electronic Design Automation(EDA) 10

1.1 Cloud Electronic Design Automation(EDA) Market Overview 10

1.1.1 Cloud Electronic Design Automation(EDA) Product Scope 10

1.2 Market Status And Outlook 10

1.3 Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation(EDA) Market Size And Analysis By Regions 11

1.3.1 United States 11

1.3.2 Europe 11

1.3.3 Japan 12

1.3.4 China 12

1.3.5 India 13

1.3.6 Southeast Asia 13

1.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation(EDA) Market By Type 14

1.4.1 CAE 14

1.4.2 SIP (Semiconductor Intellectual Property) 15

1.4.3 IC Physical Design And Verification 15

1.4.4 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) And Multi-Chip Module (MCM) 16

1.5 Cloud Electronic Design Automation(EDA) Market By End Users/Application 16

1.5.1 Military/Defense 16

1.5.2 Aerospace 17

1.5.3 Telecom 18

1.5.4 Automotive 18

1.5.5 Industrial 19

1.5.6 Others 19

2 GLOBAL CLOUD ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION(EDA) COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS

2.1 Cloud Electronic Design Automation(EDA) Market Size (Value) By Players (2016) 20

2.2 Competitive Status And Trend 20

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 20

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 21

3 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES

3.1 Cadence Design Systems 22

3.1.1 Business Overview 22

3.1.2 Products, Services And Solutions 22

3.1.3 Cadence Design Systems Revenue (Value) (2014-2016) 23

3.1.4 Recent Developments 23

3.2 Mentor Graphics 24

3.2.1 Business Overview 24

3.2.2 Products, Services And Solutions 24

3.2.3 Mentor Graphics Revenue (Value) (2014-2016) 24

3.2.4 Recent Developments 25

3.3 Synopsys 26

3.3.1 Business Overview 26

3.3.2 Products, Services And Solutions 26

3.3.3 Synopsys Revenue (Value) (2014-2016) 26

3.3.4 Recent Developments 27

3.4 Keysight 28

3.4.1 Business Overview 28

3.4.2 Products, Services And Solutions 28

3.4.3 Keysight Revenue (Value) (2014-2016) 29

3.4.4 Recent Developments 29

3.5 Agnisys 30

3.5.1 Business Overview 30

3.5.2 Products, Services And Solutions 30

3.6 Aldec 31

3.6.1 Business Overview 31

3.6.2 Products, Services And Solutions 31

3.7 Ansys 32

3.7.1 Business Overview 32

Continued…

