Markelytics employees vow to stay fit through Desktop Yoga

200+ pledges registered on the Ministry of Ayush website, in support of adopting Yoga as a lifestyle.

Markelytics Solutions Ltd., a leading global Market Research agency, is celebrating International Yoga Day by pledging Yoga in their daily routine through Desktop Yoga, a modern form of yoga for the office goer. Markelytics is also supporting the government’s initiative of adopting a physically active, healthy lifestyle by registering 200+ Pledges on the Ministry of Ayush’s website and by introducing ‘Desktop-Yoga’ as an absolute part of their daily 9-5 schedule.

To attain the desired results, Markelytics has collaborated with a certified yoga instructor for a week to educate all employees on the benefits of yoga, the ideal postures, best practices in daily work routine for an ideal mind & body balance, etc. All employees at Markelytics have been divided into groups, and each group has been assigned a time slot of 15 minutes every day, for their ‘desktop yoga’ practice under expert guidance. The idea is to get the employees habituated to desktop yoga and other best practices so that they can continue this improved lifestyle even at work.

Jasal Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Markelytics Solutions Ltd., shares “The initiative was launched in our office a few weeks ago, and so far, we have seen phenomenal results from the practice, in the form of cheerful, positive employees, increased attention spans, reduction in absenteeism, etc. We want our employees to eagerly adopt this practice in their daily work routines and in line with this, we also plan to introduce awards and recognition at regular intervals for enthusiastic and participating employees.”

Rachan K A, Head of HR, Markelytics Solutions Ltd., shared, “Due to limited physical activity, these days most deskbound workers are known to complain about being overstressed or overburdened or overworked most of the time. Lack of physical activity has an adverse effect on both our mental efficiency and emotional efficacy; thus, leading to issues such as low productivity, lack of interest, lethargy, stress, insomnia, irritability and many health concerns. This makes holistic practices such as Yoga, not only promote our physical health but also help improve our mental, as well as, emotional health, an essential in our fast-paced lives.”

About Desktop Yoga

‘Desktop Yoga’ is a collection of sequences, designed to address the requirements of working professionals in deskbound jobs. It includes yoga poses, postures, stretches and a few basic daily practices like

– drinking water at regular intervals,

– gazing away from the screen to a far distance every half an hour,

– sitting in the right posture,

– proper stretches now and then etc.,

that can be easily followed within the confined space of one’s cubicle. The concept ‘Desktop Yoga’ has been developed by experts to address the lack of active lifestyle’s of working professionals, leading to issues like stress, fatigue, and other emotional and chronic ailments.

About Markelytics

Markelytics Solutions Ltd. is a leading global Market Research agency providing end-to-end research solutions, trusted by the best. Markelytics is a part of market leader Cross-Marketing Inc. which is listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange. Markelytics has a worldwide presence to facilitate real market intelligence using the latest methodology, best-in-class research techniques and cost-effective measures for world’s leading research professionals and agencies. They use state-of-the-art technology and operational excellence to serve their clients best. They are a leading provider of Full-Service Research, Global Project Management, MR Operations and Online Panel Services. Our services include MR-Full Service, Global Project Management, Data Collection, Survey Programming, Data Processing, Analysis and Reporting. Our speciality panels include a dedicated proprietary Healthcare panel set up with extensive reach in North America and Europe.