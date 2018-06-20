Jeddah Open Day – Personal Consultation for UK University Programmes

Who: Working professionals looking to complete their education or enhance their qualifications.

What: Open Day (prior registration required)

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(click here to register)

Date: 30 June 2018

Where: Movenpick Hotel (Madina Road)

When:2:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Join us to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your education needs, be it a Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor, Masters, MBA and Doctorate programme. The wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.

Our partners:

University of Leicester

University of Northampton

University of Nottingham

University of Dundee

Edinburgh Napier University

To register for the above event, please visit the events page on our blog.

https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/uk-university-distance-learning-programmes-jeddah

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly by requesting a callback.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org