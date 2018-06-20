Posted on by

Hot Melt Adhesives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Hot Melt Adhesives Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Hot Melt Adhesives Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The hot melt adhesives are defined as adhesives that melt and flow on application of heat and solidify on cooling to give a strong adhesion. They are applied in a molten state at temperatures that range from 120°C to 180°C depending on applications and materials to be bonded.Hot-melt adhesives are composed of three main components: a high-molecular-weight polymer that provides the adhesives’ main structure and mechanical properties, a resin/tackifier that provides wetting and adhesion properties, and a plasticizer (or wax) that controls viscosity. The defining component of the hot melt and the basis by which it is segmented is the polymer, the most commonly used being polyamides, polyesters, ethylene-vinyl acetates, polyurethanes, and various block copolymers. 
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions. 

Global Hot Melt Adhesives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Henkel 
H. B. Fuller 
Bostik Inc 
3M Company 
Beardow & ADAMS 
Jowat 
Avery Dennison 
DOW Corning 
Kleiberit 
Sika AG 
TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES 
Nanpao 
Tianyang 
Renhe 
CherngTay Technology 
Zhejiang Good 
Huate

Market Segment as follows: 
By Region / Countries 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc) 

By Type 
EVA HMA 
POE HMA 
SBS HMA 
SIS HMA 
SEBS HMA 
PU HMA 
APAO HMA 
Polyamide HMA 
Polyimide HMA 
Others 

By End-User / Application 
Paper packaging 
Bookbinding 
Label & Tape 
Hygiene 
Transportation 
Construction 
Woodworking 
Textile / Footwear 
Others 

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition 
1.1 Market Segment Overview 
1.2 by Type 
1.3 by End-Use / Application 

2 Global Market by Vendors 
2.1 Market Share 
2.2 Vendor Profile 
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors 

3 Global Market by Type 
3.1 Market Share 
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products 

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application 
4.1 Market Share 
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics 
4.2.1 Preference Driven 
4.2.2 Substitutability 
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy 
4.2.4 Professional Needs 

5 Global Market by Regions 
5.1 Market Share 
5.2 Regional Market Growth 
5.2.1 North America 
5.2.2 Europe 
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific 
5.2.4 South America 
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa 

……

12 Key Manufacturers 
12.1 Henkel 
12.1.2 Company Overview 
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.2 H. B. Fuller 
12.2.1 Company Overview 
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.3 Bostik Inc 
12.3.1 Company Overview 
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.4 3M Company 
12.4.1 Company Overview 
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.5 Beardow & ADAMS 
12.5.1 Company Overview 
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.6 Jowat 
12.12.1 Company Overview 
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.7 Avery Dennison 
12.7.1 Company Overview 
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.8 DOW Corning 
12.8.1 Company Overview 
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.9 Kleiberit 
12.9.1 Company Overview 
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.10 Sika AG 
12.10.1 Company Overview 
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.11 TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES 
12.12 Nanpao 
12.13 Tianyang 
12.14 Renhe 
12.15 CherngTay Technology 
12.16 Zhejiang Good 
12.17 Huate 

Continued….

