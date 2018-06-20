Dental Imaging Equipment Market will Register a CAGR of 6.8% through 2024

Global Dental Imaging Equipment Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 6.8%

Attributed to surge in cosmetic surgeries for dental globally is a factor that has significantly contributed towards demand for the dental imaging equipment. The global dental imaging equipment market is expected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, 2024.

Market Dynamics: Growing instances of dental ailments such as tooth decay, dry mouth and gingivitis in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific and Europe will further impact market growth of the dental imaging equipment positively. In addition, growing awareness regarding dental hygiene is a significant factor that is boosting demand for advanced dental imaging equipment.

Report For Report Sample with Table of Contents@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114804/Dental-Imaging-Equipment-Market

However, less lifetime of accessories that find application in such equipment and lack of skilled professionals are factors that inhibit growth and expansion of the dental imaging equipment globally.

Global Dental Imaging Equipment Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 6.8

Extraoral X-ray system among various types of products will retain dominance in the dental imaging equipment market. Whereas, the cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging product will grow rapidly in terms of revenue and reached US$ 395.7 Mn in 2016.

Outpatient surgery centres and dental clinics will witness relatively high adoption of dental imaging equipment in the span of next eight years. The independent dental clinics will grow exponentially in terms of market revenue and contribute US$ 1.4 Bn in the market globally in coming years. Moreover, hospitals and forensic laboratories will also be significant end-users of dental imaging equipment due to surgical and pathological use of the devices.

Request For Report Discount@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114804/Dental-Imaging-Equipment-Market

Regional Analysis

Due to surge in adoption of CBCT imaging products in the U.S, North America will be a major market for dental imaging equipment globally. However, in 2016, APEJ and Europe collectively accounted for over 40% of the revenue share.

Vendor Insights

Market players operating in the dental imaging market globally are Planmeca Oy, Acteon Group, Danaher Corporation, VAtech Co. Ltd., Carestream Health and Dentsply Sirona among other market players. Danaher Corporation will retain its dominance in the global market due to leading product range of innovative CBCT equipment.

Report Analysis@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114804/Dental-Imaging-Equipment-Market

About Us:

Research Report Insights (RRI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm.

We deliver a host of services including custom research reports, syndicated research reports, and consulting services which are personalised in nature.

RRI delivers a complete packaged solution to clients;this combines current market intelligence, technology inputs, statistical anecdotes,

valuable growth insights, 360-degree view of the competitive framework, and anticipated market trends.

Our research services cover global as well as regional emerging markets such as BRICS, GCC, and ASEAN.

Our offerings cover a broad spectrum of verticals which include Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Technology, Automotive, and Retail.

The operating model of RRI blends cross-disciplinary research experience to deploy insightful, in-depth, and actionable research.

Contact Us:

Research Report Insights

42 joseph street,

Portcarling P0B 1J0,

Muskoka, Ontario

T: +1-631-721-4201

Email: sales@researchreportinsights.com

Web Site: http://www.researchreportinsights.com