Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Market Scenario

Cardiac rehabilitation devices are used to improve the health of patients diagnosed with various heart conditions such as any cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure, and also in patients who have undergone any heart surgery, such as angioplasty or bypass surgery. Cardiac rehabilitation can improve the quality of life by reducing cardiac symptoms, providing benefits such as long-term survival, weight loss, improved cholesterol levels, blood pressure, lower blood sugar levels, and reduced stress levels.

The global cardiac rehabilitation devices market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high incidence of obesity, and increase in geriatric population. Additionally, factors such as global initiatives regarding the awareness of cardiovascular diseases, government funding and support, rising demand for advanced treatment, increasing research and clinical trials for cardiac rehabilitation devices, and growing market players offering newer products are likely to drive the market.

Factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the market are lack of skilled personnel and the high cost of initial investment.

Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Segments

The global cardiac rehabilitation devices market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into blood flow monitors, stationary bicycle, recumbent cross trainer, treadmill, ellipticals, training balls, heart rate monitors, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, rehab centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the cardiac rehabilitation devices market are LifeWatch AG, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Amer Sports, Ball Dynamics International, LLC, Mortara Instrument, Vonco Medical, The ScottCare Corporation, and others.

