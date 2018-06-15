Westbrook Estate Residents Enjoy the Advantages of OptiComm Connection

Westbrook Estate has partnered with OptiComm to provide residents with a fast and reliable telecommunication service. OptiComm is a specialist in passive optical networks offering services straight from the provider.

[TRUGANINA, 15/6/2018] – Westbrook Estate, one of the biggest developments in Truganina, Victoria, is a residential community serviced by telecommunication company OptiComm. Opticomm has been providing 250Mbps internet services in Australia since 2015 through passive optical networks (PONs).

Convenient FTTP Connection for Westbrook Residents

Residents of Westbrook Estate can enjoy a personalised OptiComm connectivity package for internet, TV and telephone services. To enjoy these services, residents can work with their trusted builders in the installation of all cable entry work.

Since OptiComm provides Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network solutions, there is no requirement for any roof mounted discs or aerials that can affect the design preferences of residents. This design is based on OptiComm’s years of research and development to achieve the best approach to FTTP connection.

Experts in Passive Optical Networks

OptiComm has worked with many residential and public communities in Australia. The experience has allowed the company understand the challenges of modern communications in private and public developments.

Consumers expect fast, flexible and reliable telecommunication services, and OptiComm responds to this demand through passive optical networks (PONs). PONs allow the end customers to receive the service straight from the service provider through an optical line terminal and a number of optical network units.

One of the benefits of this technology is the significant reduction of capital expenditures on equipment, infrastructure, power consumption and space utilisation. The technology is also favoured by environmentally friendly architecture.

About Westbrook Estate

With easy road connections and its own train station, Westbrook Estate provides a promising residential community in Victoria, Australia. The Estate is strategically positioned for the convenience of residents, located 24 kilometres from Melbourne’s central business district. Westbrook is surrounded by a fast-growing community with schools, recreational areas and local shopping centres.

To learn view the company’s house and land packages, visit http://westbrookestate.com.au.