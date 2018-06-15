Pentaerythritol Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast to 2023

Global Pentaerythritol Market 2018 Industry Research Report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market Size, Share, Growth, Rising Trends, Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost Structure and Cost Margin analysis.

Global Pentaerythritol Market Research Report- Information By Application (Paints & Coatings, Plasticizers, Lubricants, Adhesive & Sealant, Inks, Varnishes, And Others) Region – Forecast Till 2023

Pentaerythritol Industry Key Players Analyzed are :

Celanese Corporation (U.S.),

Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden)

Ercros S.A (Spain)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Hubei Yihua Group CoLtd (China)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc (Japan)

Samyang Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

Methanol Chemicals Company (Saudi Arabia)

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited (India)

Jiangsu Ruiyang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

U-JIN Chemical Co.,Ltd (South Korea)

Segmentation

The global pentaerythritol market is categorized on the basis of application, and region. On the basis of the application, the market is categorized into paints & coatings, plasticizers, lubricants, adhesive & sealant, inks, varnishes, and others. Others application comprises of medicine, flame retardants, pesticide, and explosives. On the basis of the regions, pentaerythritol market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience:

Pentaerythritol manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of pentaerythritol

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Regional Analysis:

The global pentaerythritol market spanned over five regions: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of the continuous expansion of various end-use industries such as transportation & automotive, agriculture, building & construction, and plastic industry among others. The demand for pentaerythritol is estimated to surge in several countries of the Asia Pacific such as South Korea, China, India, the Philippines, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam due to increasing population along with rising consumption of pesticide to produce high-quality crops. Moreover increasing disposable income along with growing production and sales of an automotive vehicle is estimated to propel the market growth in this region. Additionally, rising purchasing power, inexpensive labor and land cost, low production set up cost, and moderately stringent regulatory framework are some of the important factors in the regional market growth.

