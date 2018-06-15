Next-Generation Firewall Market 2018 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The study reveals that the market of Next-Generation Firewall is trending in North America region. The Next-Generation Firewall market is driven by the latest data and network security protection which is integrated with next generation firewall platform that reduce the complexity. A recent trend of providing superior scalability to meet the changing needs of business’s security.

The study also signifies that adoption of next-generation is blocking of more threats and is effective to the next-gen IPS and advanced malware protection firewall in North America. In these regions, the network security policy enforcement and network traffic inspection is considered and this leads to the gaining good pace of next generation firewall utilizations.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Next-Generation Firewall market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. ( US), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Forcepoint LLC (US), Zscaler, Inc. (U.S), WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (US), Sophos Group Plc. (UK) and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US) among others.

Next-Generation Firewall Market Segmentation

The Next-Generation Firewall Market has been segmented on the basis of security type, services, organization size, solution, end users and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that government and defense along with BFSI is showing a large scale of usage firewall protection for securing all kind of confidential data and also enables safe Internet use simultaneously protecting from threats and malware. The analysis indicates that the other sectors like small or large scale industries is also showing the interest towards Next-Generation Firewall.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Next-Generation Firewall market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Where, North America is leading with the highest growth across the world, Europe region is chasing with high CAGR due to widely used in data center, enterprise, small business or home office in these regions. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is on the upsurge of next level growth in the Next-Generation Firewall market.

Intended Audience

System Security

Government agencies

NGFW vendors

Managed Security Service Providers

Information Technology security agencies

Next-Generation Firewall Agencies

Network solution providers

Independent software vendors

Value-Added Resellers

Cyber security vendors

System integrators

Technology Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Markets Structure

1.3.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Security Type

1.3.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Services

1.3.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Organization Size

1.3.4 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Solution

1.3.5 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By End User

1.3.6 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, By Security Type

Table 2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, By Services

Table 3 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, By Organization Size

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Security Type (%)

Figure 3 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Services (%)

