Modeina Residents Enjoy a Fun Experience at the Werribee Open Range Zoo

[BURNSIDE, 15/6/2018] – Modeina, a residential community in Burnside, a suburb of Melbourne, is conveniently located near several recreational hubs and tourist attractions. One of which is the Werribee Open Range Zoo that offers a variety of fun experiences and activities for the whole family.

Werribee Open Range Zoo located on the M1 between Melbourne and Geelong in Wyndham. According to recent numbers from the city’s council, the zoo is their most visited tourist attraction, with more than 600,000 visitors every year.

Be a Zookeeper for a Day

Werribee Open Range Zoo offers several experiences for the whole family. While a favourite zoo adventure is the off-road safari where visitors enjoy encounters with lions, gorillas and giraffes, the zoo also provides the opportunity to become a zookeeper for a day.

Participants can enjoy a hands-on experience of daily zookeeper chores and responsibilities. The zoo’s official zookeepers will also talk about their jobs and pass their knowledge to young aspirants.

Toddlers Learn from the African Village Experience

Every Thursday is dedicated to toddlers. At Werribee Open Range Zoo’s Toddler Thursdays, little ones can interact with the African Village and learn about culture through music, dance and immersive activities like face painting, jewellery making and hair braiding.

The activity takes place every week on the zoo’s African Lawn. Apart from the interactive activities, facilitators and participants gather and share conservation stories to highlight the need to protect animals from extinction.

About Modeina

Located in Burnside, Modeina offers house and land packages that cater to a range of residential preferences. The friendly residential community is ideal for young families, upsizers, downsizers and everyone in between. Apart from its accessibility to tourist attractions, Modeina is minutes away from different transport networks leading to Melbourne’s central business district.

