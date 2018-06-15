We welcome you to attend the “8th International Conference on Bacteriology and Infectious Diseases” during, November22-23 2018, at Cape Town, South Africa . We cordially invite all the interested participants to sharing their knowledge, research and gaining the information in the arena of Microbiology, Molecular bacteriology, Clinical analytic bacteriology, Bacterial contaminations, Industrial bacteriology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases and its allied areas. Infectious conference 2018 gives a platform for analyst scholars, researchers and academic people to share and globalize their research work while the participants from industry/ business sectors can promote their products thus felicitating dissemination of knowledge. We anticipate more than 300 members around the globe for thought provoking keynote lectures, oral and also poster presentations. The attending delegates include Editorial Board Members of related journals. The scope of infectious conference 2018 is to bring the advancements in the field of bacteriology , immunology , clinical microbiology.