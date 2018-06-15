Data Center Infrastructure Market Recent Study Segments, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Market Highlights:

Data center infrastructures have increased considerably in the past few years, due to the various breakthroughs that have been achieved in this domain. Market Research Future which concentrates on market reports linked to the Information and Communications Technology sector amongst others recently made available a report on this sector. The data center infrastructure market is projected to develop at a 42 per cent of CAGR between 2017 and 2023 while achieving revenues worth USD 49 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The growth in the data volumes generated around the world and the number of businesses accessing this data, the requirement for data centers has gone up. Development of cloud infrastructure is also one of the factors that is providing significant boost to the development of the sector in the forecast period. Reduction in installation and deployment times will further motivate the growth of the market.

Major Key Players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S),

Dell EMC. (U.S),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S),

VMware, Inc. (U.S),

Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S),

Oracle Corporation (U.S),

NetApp, Inc. (U.S),

Industry Segments

The data center infrastructure market is divided into the category of user type, component, verticals, deployment and region. The user type is divided into medium sized enterprises, small sized enterprises and large-scale enterprises. The components are categorized into software, hardware, solution, service which are divided into storage, servers, routers, storage area network switches, network security, ethernet switches, and virtualization software. The verticals are segregated into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail and others. The deployment category is categorized into on premises and on cloud. The region comprises Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The region wise analysis of the market for data center infrastructure includes regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The North American is one of the foremost regions in the world in terms of market portion in data center infrastructure market owing to its enormous necessity of data center infrastructure to certify endless distribution of data center processes and management facilities. The data center infrastructure sector in the European region is anticipated to observe rapid development in the forthcoming period. While, the Asia-Pacific nations like Japan, China and India are an emergent sector for data center infrastructure industry and is anticipated to be the highest CAGR rate achiever in the coming years.

Intended Audience