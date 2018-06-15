Analytics as a Service Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of Analytics as a service Market includes growing mobile device market for analytics, increasing investment of organizations in analytics as a service to keep focus on analyzing business data, and rising adoption of cloud based services among others.

Hence the market for Analytics as a service Market is expected to grow at high CAGR (2016-2022).

However, threat to data security and complex workflow process are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of Analytics as a service Market.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Google Inc.(U.S.)

Amazon (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd.(Japan)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Good data Corporation (U.S.)

Cloudera, Inc. (U.S.)

Objective Study of Analytics as a Service Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Analytics as a service Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Analytics as a service Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by applications, by deployment and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Analytics as a service Market.

Segments

Global Analytics as a service Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Type: Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics and descriptive analytics among others.

Segmentation by Applications: Retail, Government, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and Banking & Finance among others.

Segmentation by Deployment: Public, Private, and Hybrid

Regional Analysis of Analytics as a Service Market:

North-America is dominating the Global Analytics as a service Market with the largest market share in the region, and therefore accounting for a million and is expected to grow over high billion by 2022.

Industry News:

SAS Institute has designed a new open cloud architecture called SAS Viya in April 2016. The new design would provide help in high performance analytics and visualization and fulfill the business needs.

Good data Corporation has announced its extended partnership with Zendesk Insights in year 2015. Zendesk has extended its partnership to provide its consumers with user-friendly tools, to support entire Zendesk customer community.

