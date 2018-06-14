Military Airborne Simulation and Training Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Military Airborne Simulation And Training Market Research Report Information By Training Type (Live Training, Virtual Training, Constructive Training), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing & Rotary Wing), & Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Training and simulation systems have been an integral part of aircraft operations. Military airborne simulation and training are developed to create realistic simulation capabilities and training systems to boost the readiness of airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance units. These training systems can enhance the readiness of the pilots, leading to improved situational awareness. Simulation and training system is a functional training system that combines all parts of human movement and re-creates aircraft flight environment in which the pilot training system is designed. However, there are some shortcomings in the military airborne simulation and training market, such as complexity of simulator systems, concerns with simulation training, and difficulty for OEMs to keep pace with the growing simulation industry.

The leverage of simulation environment has reduced the use of aircraft time considerably. Training is integrated with computer-aided engineering (CAE) and virtual cockpit to drive simulation and operate on aerodynamic performance parameters. Real-time flight environment parameters, such as engine sounds, hydraulics sounds, and equipment control configuration, are replicated in aircraft simulation. Aircraft manufacturers have begun to make simulation decks that compile realistic and extremely accurate aircraft characteristics and control handling qualities. Pilots can, then, train virtually in an exact environment during which they can expect to operate in reality. The performance of simulation and training environment requires referring to objects and details in the real world. The training consists largely of maneuvering the aircraft in close proximity to external objects and performing advanced maneuvers.

The aircraft crew simulates exercise related to nominal missions, emergency situations, and communication protocols. These sessions develop familiarity with the cockpit setup, displays, flight cards, emergency procedures, and the overall dynamics in the cockpit on the day of the flight. The training conjointly benefits the aircraft cockpit procedures and evaluates their readiness and efficiency during these simulation and training exercises. Real-time data related to radar and video information are generated from aircraft simulation models. This knowledge is used to drive the cockpit displays. Audio communication is an additional part of training sessions. This simulation capability is used to train aircraft crew for nominal missions and emergency simulation. Such training sessions are opportunities to refine control room display pages and exercise emergency procedures.

The factors responsible for the growth of the military airborne simulation and training market are the adoption of virtual training and growth in the military expenses of the developed countries. Another key driver expected to contribute towards the growth of the military airborne simulation and training market is the comprehensive need to streamline training expenditures. The evolution of modern electronic development results in many aircraft manufacturers upgrading flight decks with new avionics.

The military airborne simulation and training market is segmented based on training types and aircraft types. On the basis of training types, live training is widely used and comprises the largest market share as it provides a realistic simulation. On the basis of aircraft types, the fixed wing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to easy interoperability between components.

The market is segmented based on region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market in the future due to increasing demand for simulation for training, tactic analysis, and mission preparation. Asia Pacific is second to the North American market in military airborne simulation and training market due to increasing defense budgets of emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea. In addition to that, the rising R&D expenditure for defense simulation and training is estimated to bolster the market growth. Thus, the global military airborne simulation and training market is estimated to witness an approximately 5% CAGR during the period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global military airborne simulation and training market are CAE Inc. (Canada), L3 Link Simulation and Training (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Airbus (France), FlightSafety International Inc. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), FRASCA International Inc. (U.S.), SIMCOM Aviation Training (U.S.), ECA GROUP (France), and AXIS Flight Training Systems GmbH (Switzerland).