blue”Log X Series, power plant controller, VCOM: meteocontrol to present future-oriented monitoring solutions

Augsburg, June 14, 2018 – At Intersolar 2018 in Munich, meteocontrol GmbH will demonstrate just how far the monitoring and control of photovoltaic systems and solar parks have come. In this work, the world”s leading provider of independent monitoring systems has added a wide range of new features and the innovative power plant controller blue”Log X-Control to its solution. The stars of the company”s exhibition booth will be the data logger blue”Log X series and the monitoring and operation management platform VCOM. Visitors to the trade fair will also learn about the innovative methods that meteocontrol intends to use in the future to further optimize fault alarms with the help of data analytics. meteocontrol will present its latest innovations at Booth 251 in Hall B2.

VCOM: systematically uncovering yield losses

About 45,000 PV systems around the globe with a total power output of more than 13 GWp are currently being monitored in the VCOM portal. meteocontrol is writing a new chapter in this success story by introducing a wide range of upgrades. The performance ratio and system availability can be parameterized so that operation managers can easily display contractually regulated formulas. As a way of quickly identifying small yield losses, meteocontrol has developed the actual/rated performance graphic and a heat map for string currents. Fully automated reporting has been made even simpler as well: Clearly structured portfolio reports comprehensively inform investors and stakeholders about the performance of their systems and portfolios. meteocontrol”s newly developed VCOM monitoring app for visualizations on mobile and devices also now includes solar power forecasts and performance values.

blue”Log X series: making the quality of measurement data transparent

With its major release for 2018, meteocontrol has made the blue”Log X series that has proved itself for three years more innovative and future-proof – while maintaining its high quality, performance and IT security. New functionalities provide a high level of transparency for measurement data and communications, including minute values and the recording of the communication quality between blue”Log and inverters, sensors and meters. Alarm management now includes parameters like sunrise and sunset in addition to offering efficient filter functions. “We also focused our enhancement efforts on smooth maintenance,” said Martin Schneider, the Managing Director of meteocontrol. “This includes a lean firmware update, the simple add-on installation of driver packages, SD card replacement in case of a device defect and a configuration backup. And our individualized license model will ensure more cost efficiency.”

Plant control: blue”Log X-Control with integrated VPN client

With the X-Control – the heart of meteocontrol”s park controller – meteocontrol has developed an intelligent, ground-breaking solution. The new transparent controller core makes it possible to include the control functions in network simulation models. The X-Control also ensures that the continuously rising demands of energy providers can be met. Other enhancements assist solar trader activities that have proved effective in Germany for three years now: The integrated VPN client automatically establishes a connection to the solar trader in the blue”Log, without using an additional VPN router. Setup and the function test can be done much faster and easier. “With the help of X-Control, operators are prepared in the best-possible way for the European revision of the network codes and related changes to Germany”s medium- and high-voltage directives,” Schneider said. “They can also work efficiently and cost effectively.”

Alarm management 2.0: heading into the future with data analytics

To further improve monitoring in the VCOM portal, meteocontrol plans to add an assistant to VCOM in the next step. At the meteocontrol booth, trade fair visitors will learn about how data analytics can help detect errors more quickly, report causes more precisely and recognize future error patterns – all in the name of “Alarming 2.0.” “This works best in cooperation with the operation manager,” Martin Schneider said. “User feedback is a key component for the learning system and can be integrated easily. We want to provide our customers with a tool that will enable them to technically operate a number of solar parks as easily as possible.”

Visit meteocontrol at Intersolar Europe 2018, at Booth 251 in Hall B2, from June 20-22, 2018, in Munich.