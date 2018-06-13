Ophthalmic Anesthetic Drugs Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2018 – 2026

Anesthetic drugs are administered through inhalation or injection and block the sensation of pain and other senses. They produce a deep state of sleep that eliminates all sensation. The state allows surgical operations and other medical processes to be carried out on patients without causing them undue distress or discomfort. Surgical operations of eyes are performed using an extensive variety of anesthetic techniques. The choice of type of anesthesia depends on a wide number of factors such as surgeon’s preference, type of surgery, and co-operation of patient. In past decades, the use of topical anesthesia has increased in the field of ocular anesthetics. Topical anesthesia was first used in 1884.

Ophthalmic anesthetic molecules that are applied topically block conduction of nerve impulses when applied to conjunctiva and cornea. The ocular surface is innervated by the multiple branches of trigeminal nerve. Topical anesthetics decrease the penetrability of sodium ions to reduce the circulation of nerve impulse, increase the excitation threshold, and prevent the production and transmission of nerve impulses. These activities of anesthetics inhibit transmission alongside the axons, keeping the brain from detecting nosogenic stimuli. Ophthalmic anesthetics are used in medical conditions for the calculation of intraocular pressure by applanation tonometry, ophthalmic surgery, elimination of superficial foreign groups, and for the early assessment of eye trauma. Hence, ophthalmic anesthetics are used in several medical conditions. Patients generally receive a single administration of ophthalmic anesthetics, and their repeated use is avoided if possible. Anesthetic drugs are also used for relief from initial disease or injury, followed by additional use.

The global ophthalmic anesthetic drugs market is driven by increased incidence and prevalence of disorders related to eyes such as diabetic retinopathy among the aging population, macular degeneration, and presbyopia. Rise in number of ophthalmic operations to correct eye-related disorders is also one of the factor fuelling the expansion of the global ophthalmic anesthesia market. However, risks associated with ophthalmic anesthetics and less awareness about eye-related disorders, especially in developing countries, are some major restraining factors for the global ophthalmic anesthesia market.

The global ophthalmic anesthesia market can be segmented based on type and region. In terms of type, the global market can be classified into topical (surface) anesthesia, regional (local) anesthesia, and general anesthesia. The topical (surface) anesthesia segment can be further categorized into facial block, retrobulbar block, and peribulbar block.

Based on region, the global ophthalmic anesthesia market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global ophthalmic anesthesia market due to availability of advanced surgical operations and anesthetic surgeons. Awareness among the people about ocular diseases/disorders is also a major factor boosting the market in the region. The ophthalmic anesthesia market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to increased awareness about eye disorders and increased health care expenses. Lack of awareness about diseases and unavailability of advanced technology and skilled anesthetic surgeons in underdeveloped countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, and Iraq are likely to restrain the ophthalmic anesthesia market in Middle East & Africa.

Key players in the global ophthalmic anesthesia market include Akorn, Inc., Alves Health care, Alcon Research, Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Hospira Inc., ALLERGAN, and Cipla Inc.

