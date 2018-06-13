IBM Watson Services Market Estimated to Exhibit 29.6% CAGR through 2018 to 2028

IBM Watson is considered to be the first-ever commercialized cognitive computing platform, designed specifically for underpinning the development of various enterprise solutions. IBM Watson services continue to tap immense opportunity in the rapidly evolving cognitive computing field, which has been reshaping the nature of business operations, thereby determining their growth. Fact.MR’s recent study projects the IBM Watson services market to record a spectacular rise in the period of forecast (2018-2028). Over US$ 20,000 Mn worth of IBM Watson services are estimated to be sold globally by 2028-end.

Although cognitive computing is yet at its nascent phase, the technology is expected to have a significant influence on transformation of various businesses and industrial sectors. Leading companies such as Deloitte have joined IBM by investing time, manpower, and funds for implementing Watson technologies, in a bid to effectively resolve their client’s business’ shortcomings.

IBM Watson Services: Real-time Decoding of Consumer Choices and Reducing Process Downtime Attributes fuelling Adoption

IBM Watson services aid retailers in decoding consumer choices by providing insights into latest trends, and key aspects of marketing. This further enable retailers in improving the profitability, and enhancing their business efficiency. Operating more effectively using analytics, IoT, and cognitive computing, IBM Watson helps manufacturing plants in reducing downtime and improving the overall operational quality.

Apart from increasing uptime, IBM Watson also helps manufacturing industry in lowering risks in their processes by analyzing machines, handling equipment repairs, and predicting outages. This further enables manufacturers in adapting their factory floors in real-time, for reducing downtime, and streamlining operations.

IBM Watson Services: High Attraction in Healthcare with BFSI on the Trail

IBM Watson’s cognitive computing or AI platform has been reforming the healthcare operations since the recent past. Services offered by IBM Watson facilitate healthcare professionals by screening structure & unstructured data of patients, and recent evidence-based medications, regulatory requirements, and quality standards. IBM Watson has been constructed for churning through ever-growing quantity of research data, thereby promising fast marketing of new drugs.

IBM Watson services are being extensively employed by pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and medical devices manufacturers for drug repurposing and new drug target identification. The potential for AI in improving the overall quality and consistency of cancer care, which has enabled physicians in spending more time on delivering care to patients, has paved lucrative opportunities for IBM Watson services in the healthcare sector.

Finance organizations are entering into partnerships with IBM for leveraging the Watson technology in developing effective consumer banking solutions. Post-development of cognitive technologies to deliver consumer insight, IBM Watson has offered services that enable finance firms in managing regulatory and compliance controls. Insurance employees can leverage IBM Watson services in fast determination of the eligibility and percentile of claim that must be paid, thereby making better decisions and gaining better results.

Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) is estimated to trail healthcare in terms of IBM Watson services market’s revenue share. Currently, IBM Watson financial services power services apropos of the wealth management industry, financial risk management solutions, and insurance services.

IBM Watson gains Momentum by Facilitating Coding of Natural Language Processing

IBM Watson language services are poised to hold bulk shares of the market over the forecast period. IBM Watson integrates real-time computing power & machine learning, into language processing for sifting through immense unstructured data, such as social posts, journals, emails, and documents, for providing solutions faster. Better & improved understanding of communications – particularly natural language processing & translation – is a key agenda of IBM Watson language services, which in turn has propelled their demand among data centers.

Communication service providers (CSPs) are leveraging Watson services, such as natural language conversation and understanding, in not only identifying problems, but also resolving them. Incorporating a discovery process and deep reasoning into conversational system, IBM Watson provides context around differences in conversational agents, and their value offerings to businesses. This has further enables CSPs in winning consumer loyalty by using conversational agents.

In the wake of artificial intelligence (AI), wherein smart and context-specific applications have been introduced, IBM Watson imparts a wide array of services related to natural language that enable extraction of keywords, sentiments, and entities, along with other semantic details in a provided text. Technologies for machine language translation such as IBM Watson’s Language Translator are likely to gain increased demand in the field of automation, while disrupting the global service delivery.