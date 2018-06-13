Flux Remover Market Regulatory Landscape and Operational Strategies 2025

Flux removers, also known as defluxers, are chemicals that help remove flux residues and other impurities left on the printed circuit boards during the manufacturing process, repair work, or any other process occurring. The residues or impurities left over the printed circuit board need to be cleaned or removed, as they can lead to short circuits, corrosion, degradation, and destruction of printed circuit boards. Flux is also used as a flowing agent or purifying agent in various other applications apart from cleaning agent. It has more than one function. A few examples of the earliest known fluxes are carbonate of soda, potash, charcoal, coke, lime, etc.

Based on composition, the flux remover market can be segmented into activators, vehicles, solvents, and additives. Activators are chemicals that disrupt or dissolve metal oxides present on the surface of the product it is used for, and expose the unoxidized, easily wettable surface. Vehicles are flux remover chemicals that are available as non-volatile liquids or solids with appropriate melting points. Vehicles act as an oxygen barrier and protect the hot metal surface against oxidation. Solvents are chemicals that are added to the manufacturing process to help facilitate the process. It helps in carrying out the manufacturing process smoothly. The excess solvents that are present in the process dry out due to the heat. Additives are chemicals such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors, stabilizers, etc., that are added to the flux to alter or modify its properties. Activators and additives are majorly used chemicals for making of flux removers, as activators play the initial role of cleaning the surface and additives add to the properties by protecting the surface from corrosion and other external reactions.

Based on flux type, the flux remover market can be segmented into resins, organic, and inorganic substances. The resin segment can be further sub-segmented into rosin and without rosin. The organic segment can be further split into water-soluble and water-insoluble. The inorganic segment can be further sub-segmented into salts, acids, and alkaline. The rosin flux type is the majorly consumed type of flux remover, as it is non-corrosive in nature and does not hamper the process. The Organic flux type is weakly corrosive in nature, while the inorganic flux type is strongly corrosive. The inorganic flux type contains salts, acids, and alkaline, therefore the inorganic flux type is more vulnerable to corrosion, as a result the segment type is least in demand.

Based on region, the flux remover market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of flux remover market, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific has a large number of metallurgy plants located especially in China and India.

