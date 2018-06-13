Artist Aloud announces the 3rd season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is back with the 3rd season of its much-awaited musical gala, ‘World Music Day Festival’ in association with Hard Rock Cafe. Bringing together music enthusiasts from all over the country, Artist Aloud and Hard Rock Cafe will celebrate World Music Day in its full glory on 21st June 2018. The current season of World Music Day Festival will see simultaneous performances across 8 locations of Hard Rock Cafe in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Kolkata.

​ ​The artiste line-up for this year celebrates the true spirit of World Music Day and brings bands and musicians from across the country together, performing simultaneously at multiple locations of Hard Rock Cafe. This includes Kerala’s popular band – Thaikkudam Bridge (Worli, Mumbai), Mumbai’s first hip-hop crew –Mumbai’s Finest along with Dee MC and MC Kaur (Andheri, Mumbai), popular band – Euphoria (New Delhi), Oorali (Hyderabad), Avial (Bengaluru), The Local Train(Gurgaon), Best Kept Secret (Pune) and Underground Authority (Kolkata).

Talking about the 3rd season of World Music Day Festival, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Artist Aloud, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “There is music for every celebration, but World Music Day is one day where we celebrate and honor music. With each season of the festival, we aim to make this platform bigger and reflective of the true spirit of World Music Day. We are glad that the property has received appreciation from artists and music lovers alike, and are certain of taking it to greater heights in the years to come.”

Sanjay Mahtani, Co-Founder and Executive Director, JSM Corporation exclaimed, “Hard Rock Cafe is synonymous with music, and World Music Day gives us another reason to offer our audience better than the best. Artist Aloud and Hard Rock Cafe have been delivering great gigs for this very day across our outlets for 2 years now, this year promises nothing but magic. This is in gratitude for all the love and support they have shared with us towards music, and we hope they have a wonderful time!”

Palash Sen, the founding member of Euphoria said, “World Music day is one of the most important celebrations of the year. Just like we celebrate everything else in our lives, music needs to be given the utmost importance as well. We have always been an arts and culture country, and to see the so-called ‘business’ affect it to such an extent breaks my heart. This day, we celebrate the purity and the healing powers of this beautiful art form. I still believe that music can change the world. We are looking forward to releasing and playing our new song MAIN HOON on this occasion. I feel inspired by the efforts that Hard Rock Cafe and Artist Aloud put in every year to make this day a landmark celebration.”