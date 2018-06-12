Vagabond Temple Offers Gorgeous Accommodations and Facilities Near Kep National Park

Vagabond Temple provides tranquil accommodations and facilities near Kep National Park for their retreat programs. Guests can choose among the Sea-View Bungalow, Standard Accommodation and Basic Accommodation.

[KEP, 12/06/2018] – Experience up to two months of healing in a haven of peace, nature and healing near Kep National Park with Vagabond Temple, a renowned yoga and meditation centre in Cambodia. The types of accommodations include the Sea-View Bungalow, Standard Accommodation and Basic Accommodation.

Accommodation and Facilities

Set near Kep National Park’s beautiful mountains, the retreat centre of Vagabond Temple is perfect for those who are looking for an authentic experience with relaxing accommodations. All of Vagabond Temple’s accommodation facilities are made from traditional Khmer straw and designed as wooden bungalows, nestled within spacious gardens. Equipped with fans, electrical outlets, beddings and towels, Vagabond Temple makes sure each retreat participant is comfortable throughout his or her stay.

Three Types of Accommodations

Depending on their retreat program of choice, participants have three types of accommodations to look forward to:

1. Sea-View Bungalow

Located at the top of the hill behind the retreat centre, the Sea-View Bungalow is a spacious and isolated room with an en suite. It provides guests with peace and harmony in a fully natural setting.

2. Standard Accommodation

The Standard Accommodations consist of Standard Dorm, Standard Shared Bungalow, Standard Private Bungalow and Standard Tree Top Bungalow options. All the rooms are elevated with stunning views of the garden.

3. Basic Accommodation

The Basic Dorm is a mixed-gender room with 4 to 5 single beds. The Basic Shared Bungalow is a hut with two single beds shared between two female occupants. Bathrooms of both accommodations are located outside the huts.

About Vagabond Temple

Vagabond Temple welcomes people from all walks of life to join their yoga and meditation retreats in Cambodia for a rejuvenating and transformative experience. Considered a home away from home by many, people with different goals and different experiences come together in a relaxing and natural environment. Living with their community promotes healing, growth and interaction with like-minded individuals who are supportive of other people’s journeys.

For more information about Vagabond Temple, visit their website at https://www.vagabondtemple.com/.