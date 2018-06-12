Spain Luxury Goods Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :

Although tourism continues to reach record figures, Spain is still far from being considered a luxury shopping destination, unlike France and Italy. This limits tourist expenditure on luxury products in the country. Locals make a significant percentage of the luxury purchases in Spain. Therefore, the recovery of the Spanish economy was a key factor supporting the performance of luxury goods in 2017. However, the recovery of the employment rate in 2017, still with 20% of the active population une…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change

Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952511-luxury-goods-in-spain

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2952511-luxury-goods-in-spain

Table Of Content :

Luxury in Spain

Consumers Seek Memorable Experiences

Luxury Players Target Millennials

Luxury Industry Accelerates

Healthy Living To Reach Spanish Lifestyles

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Designer Apparel Accelerates

Sport-leisure

Millennials Are the Next Target

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players

Affordable Luxury To Support Luxury Expansion

Category Data

Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016

Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Tourism Boosts Sales

the Economy Fuels Local Expenditure

Health Awareness Limits Sales

Competitive Landscape

High Number of Local Producers

Spirits Strategies Influenced by Higher Disposable Incomes

Spirits As Part of Memorable Experiences

Category Data

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)