Market Research Report on Germany Luxury Goods Industry Survey And Research Report 2018

Description :

The ongoing positive development of luxury goods in Germany in 2017 was a result of supporting trends on both supply and demand sides. With regard to supply, new and generally multinational companies and brands entered the German market for the first time, while those already present widened their product portfolios. Similarly, new retailing channels emerged or existing ones increased their penetration, for example through luxury players opening new outlets or by investing in their online activi…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content :

Luxury Goods Sales Driven by Both Supply and Demand Sides

Luxury Goods Performs Well in Both Volume and Value Terms

Fragmented Competitive Environment Due To the Diverse Range of Luxury Goods

Store-based Non-grocery Specialists Dominate Distribution

Further Growth Anticipated Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Untapped Potential Promises Further Category Growth in Germany

Main Threat To the Category’s Future Performance

Digital Developments Will Continue To Influence the Category’s Expansion

Competitive Landscape

Hugo Boss Remains the Leading Player in A Fairly Fragmented Category

Affordable Luxury the Most Promising Price Segment in Germany

Category Data

Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016

Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Fine Wines Increasingly Seen As An Alternative Type of Investment

Favourable Economic Circumstances Support Consumption of Luxury Spirits

Renaissance of Gin in General and Luxury Gin in Particular Expected To Continue

Competitive Landscape

Rather Low Average Unit Prices and Strong Competition in Germany

Fragmented Competitive Environment in Fines Wines/champagne and Spirits

Category Data

Table 17 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2012-2016

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2013-2016

Table 21 Distribution of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

High Emissions of Large Powerful Cars An Immense Challenge for the Category

Collectors An Important Target Group for Limited Edition Cars

Suvs Expected To Become More Important in Luxury Cars

Competitive Landscape

German Car Makers Dominate the Category

Jaguar Continues To Enjoy Strong Growth Thanks To A Successful Repositioning of the Brand

Category Data

Table 24 Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2012-2017

Table 25 Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2012-2016

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2013-2016

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2017-2022

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Luxury Eyewear Benefits From A Growing Target Audience

Luxury Eyewear A Stepping Stone Towards A Wider Luxury Range of Goods

German Consumers Prioritise Brand Heritage and Quality

Competitive Landscape

Luxottica Defends Its Leading Position Through A Large Number of Activities

More Luxury Brands Expected To Diversify Into Luxury Eyewear in Germany

Category Data

Continued…….

