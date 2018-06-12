Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 to 2027

Incontinence broadly refers to the involuntary excretion of urinary and bowel contents. It takes place mainly due to lack of self-control or moderation. Incontinence is commonly found among the old population or among infants and toddlers. Several disposable incontinence products are designed for the purpose of absorbing urine, blocking odor, and maintaining a moisture barrier for the patient’s skin who is suffering from incontinence or nay other urological ailment. According to WHO, incontinence is common among approximately 7% of the total population across the globe. There are several products available such as penile sheaths, chair protection, bed protection, and several others.

Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market: Drivers

The core cause of the growing demand for incontinence bedding and furniture protection is the rising geriatric population across the globe. Other factors include rising acceptance of incontinence products, and rising awareness among people regarding the use of the various incontinence products available in the market. The rising number of patients with medical ailments pertaining to incontinence is expected to boost the growth of the global incontinence bedding and furniture protection market. The innovations taking place in the incontinence protection products are projected to generate extensive demand from patients suffering from specific incontinence conditions.

Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market: Restraints

Factors such as expanding pervasiveness of perpetual kidney ailments, amiable prostatic hyperplasia, and end stage renal maladies are driving the development of the worldwide expendable incontinence items advertise over the conjecture time frame. In any case, antagonistic effect on earth, buyer’s hesitance to buy incontinence items, and urinary tract diseases related with urinary catheters are factors anticipated that would hamper the development of the worldwide expendable incontinence items showcase over the years ahead.

Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market: Regional Overview

The developed regions are expected to exhibit substantial demand for incontinence bedding and furniture protection products owing to the rising awareness among the consumers in the regions. In Canada and the U.S., there are a number of funding programs to promote the use of these products. In Europe, the U.K. is expected to drive the growth of the market because of the presence of more than 8 million individuals with some kind of incontinence condition.

Furthermore, the rise in the geriatric populace in the region is anticipated to create a stable demand for incontinence bedding and furniture protection products in the course of the forecast period. Nevertheless, Eastern Europe is likely to become somewhat slower in terms of growth contrasted with the Western Europe, because of lesser geriatric populace in correlation with Western Europe. The Asia Pacific market is expected to be driven by presence of a large pool of diabetic and obese patients. Colossal population in China, India and other emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region provide prospects to market players. Market players can also find opportunities in other developing regions such as Africa.

Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the market are Unicharm Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Ontext International N.V., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fujian Hengan Group Ltd., and ConvaTec Inc., among several others.

