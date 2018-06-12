Guava Puree Market 2017-2025: Top Industry Manufacturers Analysis

Guava purees are generally thick and smooth products which is obtained from processing of guavas including removal of the insoluble fibrous part and can pass through a fine sieve. Fruit purees are commonly used for the preparation of beverages, syrups, ice cream topping, jams and jellies, dressing and fruit sauces. Most common form of guava purees are frozen, canned, and aseptic packed. Few companies even dry guava puree powder for enhanced shelf life of the product and easy exports.

Drivers & Restraints:

Guava puree market is driven by demand from the food and beverages industry. Advancements in guava cultivation and processing has augmented guava puree supply globally over the years. Demand is concentrated in the western part of the world while supply of guava is concentrated in the eastern part of the world. However, demand in North America and European region is met by South American and African countries. On the other hand, guava puree demand is locally consumed in India and rest is exported to Middle-Eastern countries mainly.

Guava fruit production is often hampered with the incidence of El Niño and La Niña events, with La Niña event affecting nd El Niño affecting Asian region restraining guava supply for guava puree production. Lack of post-harvest technologies and fruit processing technologies in major guava producing countries like India and Brazil is limiting potential growth of guava puree market.

Market Taxonomy:

By variety, the global Guava Puree market is segmented as tropical white, tropical pink and other varieties. By application the market is segmented as infant food, beverages, bakery & snacks, ice cream & yoghurt, dressing & sauces and others. Furthermore, by nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. Among all the varieties, tropical pink variety is estimated to account for 56.3% of market share, in the overall global guava puree market, in 2017.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the market in APAC is projected to dominate the global Guava Puree market both in terms of value and volume in 2017. APAC is expected to gain significant market share in revenue terms by 2025 end. This trend is attributed to the consumer dependence on Guava Puree as demand from various sub- segments like blends and nectars in the beverages industry is on rise in this region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific followed by Latin America is projected to exhibit significant CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. Some of the major companies operating in the global guava puree market are Cobell Limited, Döhler Group, Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH, Kiril Mischeff, Ariza B.V., Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Bajaj Agro Foods India Ltd., Tricom Fruit Products Limited, Galla Foods Pvt. Ltd. (Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.), iTi Tropicals, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Golden Hope Plantations Bhd (Sime Darby Bhd.), Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited, ABC Fruits, La Fruitière du Val Evel, Allanasons Private Limited and Jadli Foods (India) pvt. Ltd.