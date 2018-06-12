Data Center Security Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2023

Market Highlights:

Data center security market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand across various industry verticals. Rising demand among the enterprises for data center security is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology, and increasing implementation of cloud based services is adding fuel to the growth of the data center security market.

Hewlett Packard, International Business Machines Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Honeywell International Inc., McAfee, Inc., Dell Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Intel Corporation are some of the leading players in the market. McAfee provides visibility and data center security solutions across the ever-expanding cloud services. Whereas, Fortinet focusses on keeping threats out of data center by focusing on cloud security, enterprise firewall solution, intrusion prevention system and application security. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements.

Increasing trend of cloud computing solutions and growing popularity of cloud based services are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Symantec Corporation focuses on providing security hardening and monitoring for private cloud and physical data centers. Focus towards the promotion of implementing cloud computing solutions is increasing due to the convenience provided to the end users and growing trend of digitalization is another factor responsible for fueling the growth of data center security market.

Major Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard (U.S.),

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.),

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Schneider Electric SE (France),

McAfee, Inc. (U.S.),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel),

Siemens AG (Germany), Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan), Tyco International (Ireland), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.) and Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

The global Data Center Security Market is projected to reach USD 15 billion at a CAGR of over 13% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023

Increasing demand for mobile applications and growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping platforms are other major factors driving the growth of the global data center security market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the security of data and increasing adoption of data center solutions is boosting the growth of the market.

Segments:

The global data center security market has been segmented on the basis of component, data center type and vertical. The component segment is further classified into solution and services. The solution segment is classified into physical security solutions and logical security solutions. The logical security solutions segment is further classified into threat and application security and data protection and infrastructure security. The threat and application security type sub segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the data center security market. Whereas, data protection and infrastructure security type sub segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. However, the rising costs and limited IT budgets and high initial costs of investment may hamper the market growth.

The vertical segment of the global data security market is further segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, government & defense and others. However, IT & telecommunication sub segment is expected to hold the largest share of the data center security market. This is owing to the increased implementation of cloud based services and growing popularity of internet of things. Moreover, the market is witnessing a considerable growth in demand for data center security with the advent of big data analytics. Increasing adoption of cloud computing solutions is another major factor driving the growth of data center security market.

