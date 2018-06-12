2019 China International Floriculture & Horticulture Trade Fair

(Flower Expo China 2019)

Date: March 17th-19th, 2019

Venue: Guangzhou International Sourcing Center

Add: No.8 Pazhou Avenue East, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China

Co-located with 2019 Guangzhou Int’l Garden Machinery Fair (GMF 2019)

China Leads the World in Floral Production & Sales

According to the observation of Mrs. Jiang Zehui, President of China Flower Association, by 2016 China has topped all contestants with a total floral production area of 1.3304 million hectares, and 138.97 billion yuan floral retail sales. With the further expansion of floral e-commerce, it will follow a surge in cut flower demand to 12 billion pieces by 2020.

Preview of Flower Expo China 2019

As one of the most awaited trade show in its line, Flower Expo China 2019, jointly with GMF 2019, will call together 230+ exhibitors and 10,000+ professional buyers on a show floor of 23,000 sq.m. With Guangzhou as its setting, a vibrant floral market where overseas growers like HANSA FLOWER vie to branch out, Flower Expo 2019 will raise a positive voice in today’s floral industry!

Review of Flower Expo China 2018

Concurrent with GMF 2018, the show has connected 8,643 (+16.1%) buyers with 209 (+8%) premium exhibitors, such as Hansa Flowers, Logiztik Alliance Group, Imani Flowers, Aviv, Danziger, Prime Group, Savisa, Hayleys Fiber, Upendo Flowers, The Flower Hub, Batian Flower, Brighten, etc. Admitting only insiders, this edition was highly praised by exhibitors for its high-level of professionalism, which resulted in 65% exhibitors re-booking on site.

Exhibition Scope

▪Fresh Cut Flowers;

▪Potted Flowers & Potted Plants;

▪Florist Supplies;

▪Logistics & Cold Chain;

▪Nutrition & Fertilizer;

▪Flowerpots;

▪Gardening Tools;

▪Garden Supplies & Furniture.

Organized by Grandeur Exhibition Group, an internationally established exhibition service provider with rich experience in co-organizing overseas professional trade shows with its peers from Germany, Malaysia, Italy, and etc, Flower Expo China 2019 is bound to be a well-organized grand event!

For more information about Flower Expo China 2019, please refer to our official website www.flowerexpochina.com or contact us through e-mail provided below.

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Contact: Ms. Mae Law (Overseas Organizer)

Address: Room 301, No. 7, the First Street of Kehui Jingu, No.100 of Kexue Avenue, Science City, Huangpu District, Guangzhou, China