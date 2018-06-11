Neurological Biomarkers Market to Grow at CAGR of 5.1% through 2025

Biomarkers have their own importance in the process of a therapeutic intervention. It is considered a crucial part of the drug discovery as well as the detection and cure of a disease. Neurological biomarkers is a new branch that is gaining traction in the global market. A new report by Persistence Market Research depicts the progress of global neurological biomarkers market and the forecast for the upcoming years. This comprehensive research report projects the overview of global neurological biomarkers market, titled ‘Global Neurological Biomarkers Market-Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)’. According to the report, global neurological biomarkers market is expected to showcase a significant growth in coming years with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, and reach a market value of over US$ 8,700 Mn by the end of 2025.

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market: Snapshot

The neurological biomarkers are specific to the detection or analysis of molecular mechanism taking place in a person’s neurological disorder. Though the market’s scope is restricted to just the neurological segment of a human body, it holds a huge market share in the coming years. The growth is primarily driven by the increase of neurological disorders. There is a huge increase in the rate of population suffering from disorders like Alzheimer, Parkinson, Schizophrenia, Depression and Multiple Sclerosis.

The prevalence of such diseases has also triggered the drug development practices. Many researches are solely dedicated to development of various drugs in the market which are based on the results of biomarkers. Thus, the global neurological biomarkers market is expected to proliferate in the coming years. The market includes highest application of neurological biomarkers for Alzheimer, which is expected to hold the highest market share of over US$ 2,100 Mn in the global neurological biomarkers market. However, new application areas like Schizophrenia and Spinal Muscular Atrophy are expected to witness more attractiveness in the global market, as both the segments are expected to lead with a growth at high rate.

The report also reveals the growth to be seen majorly in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The region is expected to gain attractiveness in the coming years, as the neurological biomarkers market finds larger area of application and grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market: Upcoming Opportunities and Trends

Increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders is expected to bolster the demand of neurological biomarkers in the global market. The growth is expected to introduce new trends in the market and help businesses capitalize on the opportunities coming their way. One of such trends is ELISA, which is a high sensitive method for detecting proteins in complex matrices such as urine, serum, plasma and saliva. It is considered as the best available method for quantification of proteins, and is also expected to gain traction in the coming years.

The major players that are behind introduction of such trends in the market and are also ruling the global neurological biomarkers market are Quanterix Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ADx Neurosciences NV, Merck KGaA., Acobiom, Banyan Biomarkers, Olink AB INC., Bio-Rad Laboratories, EuroImmun AG (Sub. PerkinElmer) etc. There are many more trends in the market like mass spectroscopy and integrative biology. The coming years will project clear picture of the trend that will stand out and lead as a significant driver of global neurological biomarkers market.